Raytron Technology Co., Ltd.: Raytron Automotive Thermal Imaging Integrated by BYD to Boost Night Driving Safety in Yangwang U8L

YANTAI, China, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revolution of intelligent driving is accelerating the adoption of automotive sensors. Once a luxury feature, automotive thermal imaging is increasingly becoming a vital standard for safety, especially in new energy vehicles (NEVs). Raytron, a global leader in infrared thermal imaging, in partnership with BYD, has developed an advanced automotive infrared night vision system for the prestigious Yangwang U8L, reinforcing the vehicle's "top-tier safety" promise.

3 Key Advantages of Raytron's Thermal Camera for Autonomous Driving

All-Weather Visibility

Unlike optical sensors, Raytron's automotive thermal camera detects thermal radiation from all objects above absolute zero. This allows it to see clearly through visual obstruction, like dense fog, rain, haze and sandstorms, ensuring visibility when it's needed most.

Robust Glare Suppression

Raytron's night vision system features powerful anti-glare capabilities, maintaining stable imaging during sudden light changes, such as tunnel entry/exit or exposure to oncoming high beams, effectively reducing the risk of temporary driver blindness.

300m Long-Detection Detection

With an extended detection range of up to 300 meters, the automotive night vision system identifies pedestrians, animals, or obstacles far beyond the headlight range, providing critical additional reaction time, even at highway speeds.

Driving at night, particularly in the rain, was always a concern due to my astigmatism, shared a BYD spokesperson at the U8L launch. The infrared night vision system in the Yangwange U8L is transformative. It doesn't just show drivers the road; it reveals what's hidden in the darkness, turning a stressful drive into a confident journey.

Raytron's Automotive Thermal Camera Has Been Proven in Mass Production Across Leading OEMs

Raytron's automotive thermal cameras lead the market, having been deployed in the highest number of mass-production vehicle models across the industry. Its thermal imaging technology enhances safety in passenger vehicles from leading OEMs like BYD (Yangwang U8/U8L, Fangchengbao Bao8), Geely (Zeekr 9X, LEVC L380), and Great Wall Motors (Tank 500/400).

Beyond passenger cars, Raytron's infrared thermal solutions are critical for commercial and specialized vehicles, with partnership extending to Weichai, Lovol, KARGOBOT and other leading manufacturers. In harsh mining environments, plagued by poor illumination and high concentration of dust, Raytron's automotive thermal camera deliver clear visibility for heavy-duty mining trucks, improving operational safety.

