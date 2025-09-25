Anzeige
European Energy A/S: Pricing of New Green Bonds

NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN THE UNITED STATES. NOT INTENDED FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, TO ANY PERSON IN ANY JURISDICTION WHERE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION TO SUCH PERSON IS RESTRICTED BY ANY LAW OR REGULATION APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT AN OFFER TO SELL OR ISSUE OR INVITATION TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, OR ANY SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE OR SUBSCRIBE FOR, ANY SECURITIES.

Company Announcement 12/2025 (25.09.2025)

European Energy A/S: Pricing of New Green Bonds

European Energy A/S (the "Company") today announces that a total nominal amount of new senior unsecured green bonds of EUR 100m with a maturity of 3 years have been successfully priced (the "New Green Bonds"). The interest rate of the New Green Bonds is 3-months EURIBOR (zero floor) plus a margin of 3.75%.

The New Green Bonds are expected to be issued and settled on 2 October 2025.

The net proceeds of the New Green Bonds will be used for financing or refinancing of eligible projects in accordance with the Company's Green Finance Framework dated October 2024.

For further information, please contact the Company:

E-mail: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com

https://europeanenergy.com/en/investor

Important Notice

This announcement is for information purposes only and is not an offer to sell or buy any securities. Any securities mentioned in this announcement may not be sold in the United States unless they are registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or are exempt from registration. Any securities described in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and accordingly any offer or sale of such securities may be made only in a transaction exempt from registration requirements of the Securities Act.

It may be unlawful to distribute this announcement in certain jurisdictions. This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or to the United States, Australia, Japan, Canada, New Zealand, South Africa, Hong Kong, Switzerland, Singapore or any other jurisdiction where such distribution would be unlawful or require registration or any other measures.


