Company Announcement 12/2025 (25.09.2025)

European Energy A/S: Pricing of New Green Bonds

European Energy A/S (the "Company") today announces that a total nominal amount of new senior unsecured green bonds of EUR 100m with a maturity of 3 years have been successfully priced (the "New Green Bonds"). The interest rate of the New Green Bonds is 3-months EURIBOR (zero floor) plus a margin of 3.75%.

The New Green Bonds are expected to be issued and settled on 2 October 2025.

The net proceeds of the New Green Bonds will be used for financing or refinancing of eligible projects in accordance with the Company's Green Finance Framework dated October 2024.

For further information, please contact the Company:

E-mail: investor.relations@europeanenergy.com

https://europeanenergy.com/en/investor

