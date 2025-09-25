Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
25.09.2025 18:02 Uhr
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

iTrustCapital Expands Staking Program With Ethereum for Premium Custody Accounts and Tax-Advantaged Crypto IRAs

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / iTrustCapital, a leading fintech platform for cryptocurrency, is proud to announce the official launch of Ethereum (ETH) staking, available for both Premium Custody Accounts and tax-advantaged Crypto IRAs.

Ethereum Staking Now Available at iTrustCapital

Ethereum Staking Now Available at iTrustCapital

This launch builds on the momentum of iTrustCapital's staking program, which began with Solana (SOL) this year. By adding Ethereum, one of the most widely used and trusted blockchain networks, iTrustCapital gives clients more ways to earn rewards in their account.

Staking is a way to earn rewards by holding and supporting certain cryptocurrencies. With Ethereum (ETH), clients can stake their holdings and, in return, earn additional ETH over time. With iTrustCapital's built-in staking solution, clients can stake ETH without the need for external wallets or complex setup steps. This feature provides a secure and streamlined way to earn passive rewards.

We're excited to expand the capabilities of both our Crypto IRA and Premium Custody offerings with the launch of Ethereum staking," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital. "This is part of our mission to give clients more ways to engage with crypto assets, moving beyond simply buying, selling, and holding, but also earning rewards that mirror yield from traditional asset classes. Ethereum has long been one of the most popular blockchain ecosystems among our clients, and this launch marks an important step toward expanding staking support across additional assets in the future.

How It Works

Clients can stake Ethereum (ETH) directly from their iTrustCapital dashboard in just a few clicks. Once staked, staking rewards earned will be paid in ETH. Clients can view their staking activity anytime through their iTrustCapital account dashboard and, if they choose to stop staking, can initiate the unstaking process directly from the dashboard.

Start Staking Today

Clients can begin earning Ethereum rewards in just a few clicks, all within a secure, easy-to-use platform. To get started, visit www.iTrustCapital.com or contact us at (562) 600-8399.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA* and Non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop ecosystem and third-party U.S. banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of retail and institutional clients. The company has earned more than 10,000 excellent reviews from Google and Trustpilot, and has successfully executed more than $14B in crypto transactions to date.

*Some taxes may apply.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital has no direct relationship, and is not associated with Ethereum (ETH). iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, precious metal or investment strategy.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Staking involves considerable risks. iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional.

Contact Information

Todd Kolker
SVP, Marketing
info@itrustcapital.com

.

SOURCE: iTrustCapital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/itrustcapital-expands-staking-program-with-ethereum-eth-for-premium-c-1077080

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.