iTrustCapital Expands Staking Program With Ethereum for Premium Custody Accounts and Tax-Advantaged Crypto IRAs

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / iTrustCapital, a leading fintech platform for cryptocurrency, is proud to announce the official launch of Ethereum (ETH) staking, available for both Premium Custody Accounts and tax-advantaged Crypto IRAs.

This launch builds on the momentum of iTrustCapital's staking program, which began with Solana (SOL) this year. By adding Ethereum, one of the most widely used and trusted blockchain networks, iTrustCapital gives clients more ways to earn rewards in their account.

Staking is a way to earn rewards by holding and supporting certain cryptocurrencies. With Ethereum (ETH), clients can stake their holdings and, in return, earn additional ETH over time. With iTrustCapital's built-in staking solution, clients can stake ETH without the need for external wallets or complex setup steps. This feature provides a secure and streamlined way to earn passive rewards.

We're excited to expand the capabilities of both our Crypto IRA and Premium Custody offerings with the launch of Ethereum staking," said Kevin Maloney, CEO of iTrustCapital. "This is part of our mission to give clients more ways to engage with crypto assets, moving beyond simply buying, selling, and holding, but also earning rewards that mirror yield from traditional asset classes. Ethereum has long been one of the most popular blockchain ecosystems among our clients, and this launch marks an important step toward expanding staking support across additional assets in the future.

How It Works

Clients can stake Ethereum (ETH) directly from their iTrustCapital dashboard in just a few clicks. Once staked, staking rewards earned will be paid in ETH. Clients can view their staking activity anytime through their iTrustCapital account dashboard and, if they choose to stop staking, can initiate the unstaking process directly from the dashboard.

Start Staking Today

Clients can begin earning Ethereum rewards in just a few clicks, all within a secure, easy-to-use platform. To get started, visit www.iTrustCapital.com or contact us at (562) 600-8399.

About iTrustCapital

iTrustCapital is a leading fintech software platform for alternative assets. The company provides 24/7 access to digital assets, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals through self-directed, tax-advantaged IRA* and Non-IRA account options. Leveraging a highly secure closed-loop ecosystem and third-party U.S. banks and custodians, iTrustCapital provides greater asset protection and flexibility for a broad range of retail and institutional clients. The company has earned more than 10,000 excellent reviews from Google and Trustpilot, and has successfully executed more than $14B in crypto transactions to date.

*Some taxes may apply.

iTrustCapital is not an exchange, funding portal, custodian, trust company, licensed broker, dealer, broker-dealer, investment advisor, investment manager, or adviser in the United States or elsewhere. iTrustCapital has no direct relationship, and is not associated with Ethereum (ETH). iTrustCapital is not affiliated with and does not endorse any particular digital asset, precious metal or investment strategy.

Digital assets are a speculative investment with risk of loss. Staking involves considerable risks . iTrustCapital does not provide legal, investment or tax advice. We recommend seeking the advice of a qualified legal, investment or tax professional.

SOURCE: iTrustCapital

