SSF Home Group Berhad: SSF Home Group Reports RM33.0 Million Revenue in Q1 FY2026

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / SSF Home Group Berhad ("SSF" or the "Group"), a well-known retailer in furniture, home décor, and home living products,today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended 31 July 2025 ("Q1 FY2026"), reporting revenue of RM33.0 million and a profit after tax ("PAT") of RM0.17 million.

Revenue for the quarter increased 3.0% year-on-year compared to RM32.0 million in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The growth was largely driven by the Group's ongoing marketing efforts, including intensified promotional campaigns and enhanced customer engagement activities, which led to stronger footfall and improved sales conversions. However, profit before tax ("PBT") declined to RM0.36 million from RM1.82 million in the same quarter last year, mainly due to compressed gross profit margins and higher finance costs arising from Right-of-Use ("ROU") assets related to new retail outlets as well as lease modifications resulting from the exercise of renewal options.

Despite near-term cost pressures, SSF remains confident in its strategic direction and longer-term prospects. The Group continues to position itself as a value-for-money home living brand, supported by refreshed store formats, right-sized outlet expansion in urban centres, and an improved customer experience. These initiatives form part of SSF's broader rebranding agenda, which seeks to align more closely with evolving consumer needs.

Mr. Lok Kok Khong, Executive Director of SSF Home Group Berhad commented, "While the quarter reflects the expected post-festive normalisation and rising operating costs, our fundamentals remain strong. We are encouraged by the positive response to our targeted campaigns and refreshed retail formats, which reinforce our positioning in the value-driven home and living segment. We remain committed to pursuing operational efficiencies, strategic pricing, and curated customer experiences as we strengthen our national retail presence."

Looking forward, SSF expects the retail environment to remain cautious due to elevated logistics and production costs, as well as the broader inflationary landscape and global macroeconomic uncertainties. Nonetheless, the Group remains committed to navigating these challenges through agile supply chain management, disciplined cost control, and continuous enhancement of its product offerings.

ABOUT SSF HOME GROUP BERHAD

SSF Home Group Berhad is a leading Malaysian home furnishing retailer specialising in furniture, home décor, and living products. Our comprehensive offerings are accessible both in-store and online, catering to diverse tastes and preferences, transforming houses into cherished homes. With more than 40 retail outlets nationwide, SSF is committed to enhancing living standards by offering affordable, high-quality products that foster comfort and creativity in every dwelling.

For more information about SSF Home Group Berhad, please visit their corporate website http://ssf.com.my or e-commerce website http://ssfhome.com.

