BUCHAREST, RO / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Ubik Capital, a leading validator in the Solana blockchain ecosystem, today announced the release of an official, step-by-step guide that helps investors stake Solana (SOL) tokens securely using the Phantom Wallet. The newly published guide is designed to simplify the staking process for both new and experienced users, enabling them to participate in Solana's growth while supporting the security and decentralization of the network.

With staking becoming an essential component of blockchain participation, Ubik Capital's initiative comes at a time when demand for trusted resources and accessible instructions continues to rise. The company's guide outlines each stage of the staking process clearly, allowing token holders to delegate their SOL tokens in minutes and take part in the network's operations without unnecessary complexity.

"Staking must be straightforward and secure. This guide reflects our mission to make participation in Solana accessible to all," said Marius Andrei, Co-Founder of Ubik Capital. "By providing a transparent and easy-to-follow resource, we are not only empowering investors but also reinforcing the resilience and decentralization of the Solana ecosystem."

The guide covers everything from setting up the Phantom Wallet to selecting a validator and confirming the delegation of tokens. By breaking down the process into practical, actionable steps, Ubik Capital ensures that participants at every experience level can confidently stake their assets. The validator also emphasizes best practices for security, such as safeguarding wallet credentials and understanding validator performance metrics.

Ubik Capital has established itself as a trusted name in the Solana community by combining technical expertise with a commitment to education. The company regularly publishes insights into validator economics, including analyses of staking yields, fee structures, and the operational dynamics that influence network performance. This broader knowledge base supports investors in making informed decisions that contribute to the long-term sustainability of decentralized networks.

In addition to its staking services, Ubik Capital has actively participated in community discussions on Solana's validator performance and governance mechanisms. By engaging with both institutional and retail investors, the company promotes a more inclusive staking environment that benefits the entire blockchain ecosystem.

The publication of this guide marks another step in Ubik Capital's mission to expand awareness and accessibility within the digital asset community. As staking continues to play a central role in blockchain security and investor participation, the company sees education as a vital component of its role as a validator.

The full guide, titled How to Stake Solana (SOL) Using Phantom Wallet, is now available on Ubik Capital's official website:

https://ubik.capital/how-to-stake-solana-sol-using-phantom-wallet/

About Ubik Capital

Ubik Capital is a professional validator dedicated to supporting the Solana blockchain through secure staking services, validator research, and investor education. With a focus on transparency and long-term sustainability, the company helps both individuals and institutions participate confidently in the Solana ecosystem.

Media Contact

Organization: Ubik Capital

Contact Person Name: Marius Andrei

Website: https://ubik.capital/

Email: contact@ubik.capital

Address: Beligan

Address 2: Sector 3

City: Bucharest

State: Romania

Country: Romania

SOURCE: Ubik Capital

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/ubik-capital-announces-official-guide-to-staking-solana-sol-with-phan-1078228