New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Digital Silk, an award-winning agency focused on creating brand strategies, custom websites, and digital marketing campaigns, has shared insights on how augmented reality (AR) is shaping web portfolios, galleries, and brand sites across New York in 2025.

Designers are integrating AR into websites to create immersive storytelling and interactive brand experiences. According to PwC, AR and VR technologies could contribute $1.5 trillion to the global economy by 2030, with marketing and customer engagement being among the largest areas of application. This signals growing opportunities for creative industries in cities like New York, where digital portfolios are evolving into interactive showcases.

AR in Web Portfolios and Galleries

Digital Silk's insights highlight several ways AR is being applied in design and branding:

Immersive Portfolios : Showcasing 3D work and interactive case studies directly within websites

: Showcasing 3D work and interactive case studies directly within websites Virtual Galleries : Allowing users to explore exhibitions online with AR-enabled navigation

: Allowing users to explore exhibitions online with AR-enabled navigation Retail and Branding : Integrating try-on features or product interactions in e-commerce websites

: Integrating try-on features or product interactions in e-commerce websites Hybrid Experiences: Combining physical locations with AR overlays to extend brand storytelling

Market Context

Research by Statista projects that the global AR market will reach $52.05 billion in 2027, reflecting rapid adoption across industries including design, retail, and media. This growth suggests that AR-driven portfolios and websites may soon move from experimental to mainstream practices.

Leadership Perspective

"Augmented reality is turning web design into an interactive canvas," said Gabriel Shaoolian, CEO of Digital Silk. "Our insights show how New York designers are using AR to transform portfolios, galleries, and brand experiences into immersive storytelling platforms."

About Digital Silk

Digital Silk is an award-winning New York Web Design Company focused on growing brands online. With a team of seasoned experts, Digital Silk creates digital experiences through strategic branding, custom web design, and digital marketing services to help improve visibility and support engagement.

