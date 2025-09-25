Recognition based on a global survey of nearly 2,900 organizations evaluating SaaS vendors across 30+ satisfaction metrics

Emburse, the company defining Expense Intelligence through AI-powered travel and spend orchestration, today announced it has been recognized with a CSAT (Customer Satisfaction) award from IDC SaaS Path research in the Travel Expense category.

IDC, a leading provider of IT research and advice globally, bases its SaaS Path findings on customer feedback across more than 30 satisfaction metrics, including ease of use, functionality, integration, support, and value. The 2025 survey reflects input from nearly 2,900 organizations worldwide across industries, regions, and company sizes.

"Customer satisfaction is the highest measure of success," said Justin Riek, EVP, Customer of Emburse. "We are honored that finance and travel leaders reported such strong outcomes with Emburse. We believe this recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us to deliver solutions that simplify their work, provide proactive insights through Expense Intelligence, and create measurable business impact. We will continue listening, innovating, and improving, because helping customers succeed is our ultimate mission."

"As someone who speaks to customers every day, I see firsthand just how important and impactful those early conversations are," said Michele Shepard, Chief Revenue Officer of Emburse. "The sales team is often the first touchpoint in the customer journey, and it sets the tone for the relationship. This incredible recognition confirms what I hear from our customers all the time. They value how we listen, respond, and provide innovative, adaptive solutions that integrate seamlessly into their environments. With Expense Intelligence, we go beyond cost control to deliver intelligence that enhances business value."

IDC's SaaS Path research helps technology buyers understand how vendors perform against real-world customer expectations. The program highlights vendors that receive top satisfaction ratings within their application markets.

This recognition is part of a period of strong momentum for Emburse, with the company recently being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for AI-Enabled Travel Expense Applications across Enterprise, Midmarket, and Small Business segments, as well as being included on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in the U.S.

Learn more about Emburse's recognition in the SaaS Path research and access the award report here.

About Emburse

Emburse delivers Expense Intelligence, transforming reactive expense management into forward-thinking financial confidence. Expense Intelligence harnesses AI to orchestrate corporate spend across travel booking, procurement, reimbursements, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organizations with the agility to adapt, control risks, and strategically optimize spend.

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse serves over 20,000 organizations in 120 countries, including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse ensures robust financial governance, enhanced compliance, and unsurpassed visibility into spend behaviors-all while dramatically streamlining the process for every employee.

At Emburse, Expense Intelligence is more than a feature, it's a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organizational success.

For more information, visit emburse.com or follow our social channels @emburse.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925924719/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Maura Lafferty

Firebrand Communications for Emburse

415.848.9175

emburse@firebrand.marketing