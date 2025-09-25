Vesuvius Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 25
Vesuvius plc
25 September 2025
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mark Collis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Financial Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Vesuvius plc
b)
LEI
213800ORZ521W585SY02
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Vesuvius plc 10 pence ordinary shares
Identification code
ISIN: GB00B82YXW83
b)
Nature of the transaction
Dividend reinvestment plan - reinvestment of Vesuvius plc dividend income in purchase of Vesuvius ordinary shares by Mark Collis and by Mrs K Collis.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.81
1,266
£3.81
215
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
1,481
- Price
£3.81
- Aggregated total
£5,643
e)
Date of the transaction
23 September 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
