Donnerstag, 25.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
WKN: A3L0AD | ISIN: FR001400QR88
Frankfurt
25.09.25 | 08:02
99,57 
+0,11 % +0,11
25.09.2025
Edf: Nomination within the Board of Directors

Nominations within the Board of Directors

The Board of Directors, which met on 25 September 2025, co-opted Mr Matthieu Chabanel as a Director to replace Mr Bruno Crémel for the remainder of his term of office, i.e. until the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting ruling on the financial statements for the fiscal year ending 31 December 2026. This appointment will be submitted for ratification at the next Ordinary General Meeting of EDF.

The Board is composed of 41.7% of directors classified as independent (excluding directors representing employees) and 50% of women.

The biographies of all members of the Board of Directors can be found at: https://www.edf.fr/en/the-edf-group/edf-at-a-glance/governance/board-of-directors.

About EDF

The EDF Group is a key player in the energy transition, as an integrated energy operator engaged in all aspects of the energy business: power generation, distribution, trading, energy sales and energy services. The Group is a world leader in low-carbon energy, with an output of 520TWh 94% decarbonised and a carbon intensity of 30gCO2/kWh in 2024, a diverse generation mix based mainly on nuclear and renewable energy (including hydropower). It is also investing in new technologies to support the energy transition. EDF's raison d'être is to build a net zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services, to help save the planet and drive well-being and economic development. The Group supplies energy and services to approximately 41.5 million customers(1) and generated consolidated sales of €118.7 billion in 2024.

(1) The customer portfolio consists of electricity, gas and recurring service contracts


