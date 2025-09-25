EESTI ENERGIA AS: Eesti Energia has withdrawn its rating with S&P

On 25 September 2025, Eesti Energia has withdrawn its long-term issuer credit rating with S&P Global Ratings. At the time of the withdrawal the rating stood at BB+ with a negative outlook. The withdrawal of the rating does not affect the Company's financial position, ongoing operations, or obligations towards its investors and stakeholders.

The Company remains committed to maintaining transparency and will continue to hold ratings from Moody's and Fitch



