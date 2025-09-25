Jupiter, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Healing Realty Trust Inc. ("Healing Realty Trust," "HRT" or the "Company"), a healthcare-focused real estate investment company concentrated on acquiring value-add to core-plus medical office buildings with core-like, durable cash flows, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Doctor's Plaza, a fully stabilized, multi-tenant medical office property located at 471 & 473 Army Trail Road in Bloomingdale, Illinois. The asset was acquired for $3,900,000, representing a purchase price of $140 per square foot, compared to a market comparable of $262 per square foot.

Constructed in 1994, the 27,953-square-foot property consists of two buildings and is occupied by a diverse mix of outpatient medical tenants. The property has recently experienced positive leasing momentum, including a long-term lease extension with its anchor tenant and the addition of two new leases within the last six months, further enhancing its stability and growth potential.

"We are excited to add this well-positioned medical office property to our growing portfolio," said Joe Caltabiano, CEO of Healing Realty Trust. "This acquisition reflects our disciplined strategy of acquiring stable, healthcare-focused assets in strong markets. With consistent occupancy, favorable lease structures, and the opportunity to build long-term value, Doctor's Plaza is an excellent addition that will serve both our investors and the surrounding community."

Ideally situated off a heavily traveled East/West thoroughfare through Bloomingdale and the Chicago Western suburbs, the property benefits from strong demographic trends and healthcare demand. The immediate three-mile trade area has a population of 100,762 residents, with a projected $63.7 million in healthcare spend for 2024. The broader Chicago MSA, home to 9.4 million residents, has also experienced a consistent decline in medical office vacancy over the past decade, further underscoring the property's long-term stability.

This acquisition strengthens HRT's commitment to investing in high-quality medical office assets across strategic markets, supporting the delivery of accessible, community-based healthcare while generating durable returns.

About Healing Realty Trust

HRT is a real estate investment firm dedicated to acquiring and managing commercial properties in strategic markets, enhancing healthcare-focused medical office buildings through value-add and core-plus strategies.

