Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.
|Symbol
|Company Name
|Effective Date
|CLTE
|Clara Technologies Corp.
|Wednesday October 1, 2025
|GTII
|Green Thumb Industries Inc. - Subordinate Voting Shares
|HODL
|Sol Strategies Inc.
|TRUL
|Trulieve Cannabis Corp. - Subordinate Voting Shares
