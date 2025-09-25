Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - The following CSE-Listed symbol will become MOC Eligible as detailed below.

Symbol Company Name Effective Date CLTE Clara Technologies Corp. Wednesday October 1, 2025 GTII Green Thumb Industries Inc. - Subordinate Voting Shares HODL Sol Strategies Inc. TRUL Trulieve Cannabis Corp. - Subordinate Voting Shares

For further information, please contact CSE Market Operations at Marketops@thecse.com or 416-306-0772.

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)