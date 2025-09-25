Perseus Motor Corporation, Europe's first AI-native EV brand, today announced a landmark strategic alliance with SODA.Auto, a leader in AI and Software Defined Vehicles, to co-develop the world's most advanced AI powered Human-Machine Interface (HMI). This partnership marks a decisive step toward redefining the relationship between humans and vehicles in the era of intelligent mobility.

"Perseus was founded through a realization that today's car is passive and isolated, while I wanted a vehicle that could seamlessly partner with my busy day-to-day world. I envisioned a vehicle that thinks, adapts, and evolves around its driver," said Mohammed Yehya El Bakkali, Founder and CEO of Perseus Motor Corporation. "This alliance with SODA.Auto transforms that vision into reality. Together, we are building the most advanced driver-vehicle interface in the world."

Unlike traditional automakers, Perseus is pioneering a future where AI shapes every interaction between driver and vehicle. The result is a car that functions as a living intelligence system, delivering a uniquely personalized driving experience where AI does not just assist the driver; it learns about them, understands them, and attunes itself to their journeys, forming a truly symbiotic relationship.

The car will dynamically learn the owner's driving style and adjust itself to their emotional state to improve safety. It will also learn their driving routines and preferences, proactively adapting and fine tuning itself to reduce the driver's cognitive load in their busy day-to-day lives. This makes every Perseus vehicle as unique as its owner.

Under the alliance, Perseus will lead conceptualization, design, and product definition, embedding AI as the core layer of its vehicle architecture. The two companies will operate joint R&D centres in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi, and Bicester, Oxfordshire. These facilities will combine world-class AI engineering talent, software specialists, and advanced digital and physical testing environments to accelerate development.

"Partnering with Perseus allows us to unite around a shared AI strategy and apply it in extraordinary new vehicles," said Sergey Malygin, CEO of SODA.Auto. "The outcome will be a step change in how humans interact with vehicles: intelligent, intuitive, and deeply personal. This is Europe setting the global benchmark."

The Perseus and SODA.Auto alliance comes at a time when the global automotive industry is focused narrowly on electrification and autonomy. Perseus is positioning AI powered interaction as the defining competitive advantage of the next decade.

Notes to Editors

About Perseus Motor Corporation

Perseus Motor Corporation is Europe's first mass-premium AI-native electric vehicle brand. Headquartered in London, Perseus is pioneering the integration of artificial intelligence into the heart of the driving experience, creating vehicles that are adaptive, intelligent, and truly human centric.

About SODA.Auto

SODA.Auto is a software defined vehicle (SDV) technology company accelerating the development of next-generation mobility. Its platform combines an extensive SDV library of pre-certified software components with AI driven tools for simulation, validation, and integration. This enables automakers to create innovative vehicles up to ten times faster and at significantly lower cost. Headquartered in London, SODA.Auto is pioneering the fusion of SDV, AI, and digital twin technologies to deliver safe, intelligent, and future-ready automotive solutions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925563851/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: charlotte@the10group.com