Celyad Oncology (Euronext: CYAD) (the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the first half year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

First Half 2025 financial review

As of June 30, 2025, the Company's Treasury position amounted to €0.8 million.

After due consideration of detailed budgets and estimated cash flow forecasts for the years 2025 and 2026, the Company projects that its existing cash and cash equivalents will be sufficient to fund its estimated operating and capital expenditures into the fourth quarter of 2025.

Key financial figures for first half 2025, compared with the first half of 2024 and full year 2024, are summarized below:

Selected key financial figures (€ millions) Half Year 30 June 2025 Half Year 30 June 2024 Full Year 31 December 2024 Revenue 0.2 Research and development expenses (2.1) (1.5) (3.2) General and administrative expenses (1.7) (1.7) (3.2) Other income/(expenses) 0.1 0.2 0.4 Operating loss (3.7) (3.1) (5.9) Loss for the period/year (3.7) (3.0) (5.9) Net cash used in operations (3.3) (2.8) (5.7) Cash and cash equivalents 0.8 6.2 4.2

Research and Development (R&D) expenses were €2.1 million in June 2025 as compared to €1.5 million during the same period in 2024, an increase of €0.6 million. The increase in the Company's R&D expenses was primarily driven by the increase of the IP costs related to the licensing activities as well as the increase of the expenses linked to the redevelopment of the catheter.

General and Administrative (G&A) expenses remained stable with €1.7 million in June 2025 as in June 2024.

Net loss for the first half of 2025, was €3.7 million, or €(0.09) per share, compared to a net loss of €3.0 million, or €(0.07) per share, for the same period in 2024.

Net cash used in operations was €3.3 million for the first half of 2025 compared to €2.8 million for the first half of 2024. The increase of €0.5 million was primarily driven by the global increase of IP activities and catheter development costs.

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of €0.8 million. No capital increase occurred in the first half of 2025. The total number of basic shares outstanding was 41.4 million like in December 31, 2024.

The interim financial report for first half 2025 of the Company can be found on our website: https://celyad.com/investors/

Financial Calendar 2025

May 20th 2026: Annual shareholders meeting

September 24th 2026: First Half 2026 Interim results

The financial calendar is communicated on an indicative basis and may be subject to change.

About Celyad Oncology

Celyad Oncology is a biotechnology company focused primarily on unlocking the potential of its intellectual property. The Company is headquartered in Mont Saint-Guibert, Belgium. For more information, visit www.celyad.com.

Celyad Oncology Forward-Looking Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding beliefs about and expectations for the Company's updated strategic business model, including associated potential benefits, transactions and partnerships, statements regarding the potential value of the Company's IP, statements regarding the Company's financial statements and cash runway, statements regarding the Company's future fundraising plans, statements regarding the Company's hiring plans, and statements regarding the continuation of the Company's existence. The words "will," "potential," "continue," "target," "project," "should" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and important factors which might cause actual events, results, financial condition, performance or achievements of Celyad Oncology to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks related to the material uncertainty about the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's ability to realize the expected benefits of its updated strategic business model; the Company's ability to develop its IP assets and enter into partnerships with outside parties; the Company's ability to enforce its patents and other IP rights; the possibility that the Company may infringe on the patents or IP rights of others and be required to defend against patent or other IP rights suits; the possibility that the Company may not successfully defend itself against claims of patent infringement or other IP rights suits, which could result in substantial claims for damages against the Company; the possibility that the Company may become involved in lawsuits to protect or enforce its patents, which could be expensive, time-consuming, and unsuccessful; the Company's ability to protect its IP rights throughout the world; the potential for patents held by the Company to be found invalid or unenforceable; and other risks identified in the latest Annual Report of Celyad Oncology. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this document and Celyad Oncology's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Celyad Oncology expressly disclaims any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this document to reflect any change in its expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, unless required by law or regulation.

