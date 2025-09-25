Anzeige
Valsoft Corporation Acquires CORE Cashless, a Leading Provider of Cashless Payment Solutions

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Valsoft Corporation Inc. ("Valsoft"), a Canadian company specializing in the acquisition and growth of vertical market software businesses, is pleased to announce the acquisition of CORE Cashless, a global provider of secure and flexible cashless payment systems serving the amusement and leisure industries.

CORE Cashless is a leader in transaction and guest-experience systems for high-volume entertainment venues including theme parks, family entertainment centers, waterparks, stadiums, festivals, and cruise resorts. Their mission is to eliminate friction in payments and access, letting guests focus on the fun. CORE Cashless offers a full ecosystem of integrated solutions, including rugged CORE Readers that support multiple formats (RFID, NFC, barcode), CORE POS & Mobile POS systems for on-the-go staff transactions, CORE Kiosks for self-service reloading and account management, and CORE Access Control tools for managing entry and guest flow. Together, these products create a seamless, durable, and analytics-driven platform that enhances both operator efficiency and the guest experience.

"CORE Cashless has established itself as a trusted partner in the amusement and leisure industry, combining innovation with practical, durable solutions," said Ray Mohsenin, M&A Director at Valsoft. "We're excited to support the team in their next phase of growth while preserving the customer-first values and expertise that have fueled their success."

"Joining Valsoft marks an exciting new chapter for CORE Cashless," said Dan Owen, President of CORE Cashless. "Their long-term vision and commitment to nurturing companies make them the ideal partner for us. With Valsoft's support, we'll be able to expand our solutions, strengthen our operations, and continue providing the dependable, customer-focused service that has defined CORE Cashless for more than 15 years."

CORE Cashless will continue to operate autonomously with its leadership and team intact. As part of the Valsoft ecosystem, the company will be managed under Aspire Software, one of Valsoft's operating groups dedicated to supporting and growing software businesses worldwide. This structure ensures that CORE Cashless benefits from global resources, operational expertise, and long-term stability while maintaining its identity and focus on customer service.

Valsoft was represented internally by David Felicissimo (General Counsel), Shinjay (Ssin) Choi (Senior Legal Counsel) and Elisa Marcon (Senior Corporate Paralegal). CORE Cashless was represented by Fontg & Hansen LLC.

About CORE Cashless
Founded more than 15 years ago, CORE Cashless provides rugged and flexible cashless payment solutions to businesses worldwide. With an emphasis on security, stability, and usability, CORE Cashless delivers products and services that empower operators to increase revenue, improve guest experiences, and scale confidently. From tailored deployments to advanced reporting and seamless integrations, CORE Cashless combines innovation with reliability to support businesses of all sizes.

About Valsoft
Valsoft acquires and develops vertical market software companies that deliver mission-critical solutions. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers. Learn more at www.valsoftcorp.com.

Media Contact:

Thierry Tardif
Communications and Public Relations
Valsoft Corporation
+1 514-799-6679
t.tardif@valsoftcorp.com

SOURCE: Valsoft Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/valsoft-corporation-acquires-core-cashless-a-leading-provider-of-cas-1078266

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
