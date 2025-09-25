Anzeige
Dow Jones News
25.09.2025 18:39 Uhr
244 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
25-Sep-2025 / 17:05 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

25 September 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  25 September 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         110,000 
 
Highest price paid per share:            124.60p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             121.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    123.3110p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,864,609 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,864,609) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      123.3110p                       110,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
298             124.60          08:05:17         00354685113TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             124.60          08:05:17         00354685114TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             124.00          08:21:04         00354691785TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             124.00          08:21:04         00354691786TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             124.40          09:18:00         00354709469TRLO1     XLON 
 
638             124.20          09:51:45         00354731654TRLO1     XLON 
 
168             124.40          09:51:45         00354731655TRLO1     XLON 
 
598             124.40          09:51:45         00354731656TRLO1     XLON 
 
588             124.20          10:00:17         00354737882TRLO1     XLON 
 
50              124.20          10:00:17         00354737883TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             124.40          10:08:55         00354744827TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             124.20          10:45:07         00354781252TRLO1     XLON 
 
153             124.20          11:10:21         00354793577TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             124.00          12:08:27         00354796229TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             124.00          12:08:27         00354796230TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             124.00          12:08:27         00354796231TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             124.00          12:08:27         00354796232TRLO1     XLON 
 
658             124.00          12:08:27         00354796233TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             124.00          12:08:27         00354796234TRLO1     XLON 
 
10000            124.00          12:08:27         00354796240TRLO1     XLON 
 
1198             123.60          12:08:27         00354796235TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             123.60          12:08:27         00354796236TRLO1     XLON 
 
657             123.60          12:08:27         00354796237TRLO1     XLON 
 
415             123.60          12:08:27         00354796238TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             123.60          12:08:27         00354796239TRLO1     XLON 
 
4011             123.40          12:08:28         00354796241TRLO1     XLON 
 
1743             123.40          12:09:33         00354796259TRLO1     XLON 
 
1800             123.40          12:09:33         00354796260TRLO1     XLON 
 
28              123.40          12:09:33         00354796261TRLO1     XLON 
 
104             123.40          12:09:33         00354796262TRLO1     XLON 
 
3515             123.00          12:09:36         00354796265TRLO1     XLON 
 
3602             123.60          12:10:15         00354796330TRLO1     XLON 
 
175             123.60          12:10:15         00354796331TRLO1     XLON 
 
3087             123.60          12:10:15         00354796332TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             123.60          12:10:15         00354796333TRLO1     XLON 
 
420             123.60          12:10:27         00354796339TRLO1     XLON 
 
18              123.60          12:10:27         00354796340TRLO1     XLON 
 
3262             123.60          12:10:27         00354796341TRLO1     XLON 
 
77              123.60          12:10:27         00354796342TRLO1     XLON 
 
2689             123.40          12:10:43         00354796360TRLO1     XLON 
 
614             123.40          12:19:55         00354796801TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             123.40          12:20:49         00354796891TRLO1     XLON 
 
98              123.40          12:30:07         00354797188TRLO1     XLON 
 
1201             123.40          12:30:07         00354797189TRLO1     XLON 
 
1330             123.40          12:30:08         00354797190TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             123.00          12:30:10         00354797193TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             123.00          12:42:36         00354797644TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             123.00          12:42:36         00354797645TRLO1     XLON 
 
634             123.00          12:42:36         00354797646TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             123.00          12:46:22         00354797764TRLO1     XLON 
 
769             123.00          12:46:22         00354797765TRLO1     XLON 
 
1236             123.00          12:46:25         00354797769TRLO1     XLON 
 
1261             123.00          12:50:37         00354797895TRLO1     XLON 
 
1319             123.00          12:50:40         00354797899TRLO1     XLON 
 
649             123.00          12:52:23         00354797947TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             123.00          12:54:05         00354798012TRLO1     XLON 
 
1              123.00          12:54:05         00354798013TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             123.00          13:19:23         00354798815TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              123.00          13:30:01         00354799108TRLO1     XLON 
 
256             123.00          13:30:01         00354799109TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             123.00          13:30:01         00354799110TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              123.00          13:30:01         00354799111TRLO1     XLON 
 
651             123.00          13:32:00         00354799196TRLO1     XLON 
 
661             123.00          13:32:09         00354799204TRLO1     XLON 
 
654             122.60          13:33:00         00354799231TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             122.40          13:33:05         00354799236TRLO1     XLON 
 
648             122.20          13:34:08         00354799289TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             121.80          13:40:13         00354799465TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              121.80          13:40:13         00354799466TRLO1     XLON 
 
86              121.60          13:53:07         00354799868TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             121.60          13:53:07         00354799869TRLO1     XLON 
 
625             121.60          13:53:15         00354799875TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             121.40          14:17:45         00354800749TRLO1     XLON 
 
452             121.80          14:31:13         00354801673TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             121.80          14:31:13         00354801674TRLO1     XLON 
 
624             121.80          14:41:21         00354802673TRLO1     XLON 
 
1290             122.00          14:41:21         00354802674TRLO1     XLON 
 
464             122.00          14:41:21         00354802675TRLO1     XLON 
 
656             122.00          14:41:26         00354802690TRLO1     XLON 
 
470             122.00          14:41:26         00354802691TRLO1     XLON 
 
91              123.00          14:50:35         00354803383TRLO1     XLON 
 
374             123.00          15:13:30         00354805081TRLO1     XLON 
 
249             123.00          15:13:30         00354805082TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             123.00          15:13:30         00354805085TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             123.00          15:13:56         00354805150TRLO1     XLON 
 
475             123.00          15:22:30         00354805764TRLO1     XLON 
 
627             123.20          15:24:27         00354805949TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              123.40          15:24:27         00354805950TRLO1     XLON 
 
65              123.40          15:24:27         00354805951TRLO1     XLON 
 
88              123.40          15:29:01         00354806131TRLO1     XLON 
 
1924             123.20          15:29:44         00354806148TRLO1     XLON 
 
14631            123.00          15:29:48         00354806155TRLO1     XLON 
 
1169             122.60          15:29:49         00354806157TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             122.60          15:29:49         00354806158TRLO1     XLON 
 
927             123.20          15:44:00         00354806874TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             123.80          15:57:13         00354807821TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             123.80          16:02:55         00354808121TRLO1     XLON 
 
650             123.80          16:12:05         00354808811TRLO1     XLON 
 
652             123.80          16:12:05         00354808812TRLO1     XLON 
 
284             123.60          16:12:38         00354808846TRLO1     XLON 
 
389             123.60          16:12:38         00354808847TRLO1     XLON 
 
672             123.60          16:12:38         00354808848TRLO1     XLON 
 
1586             123.60          16:12:38         00354808849TRLO1     XLON 
 
541             123.60          16:12:38         00354808850TRLO1     XLON 
 
872             123.60          16:12:39         00354808851TRLO1     XLON 
 
641             123.40          16:12:39         00354808852TRLO1     XLON 
 
640             123.40          16:12:39         00354808853TRLO1     XLON 
 
1764             123.40          16:12:39         00354808854TRLO1     XLON 
 
637             123.40          16:12:39         00354808855TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             123.40          16:12:39         00354808856TRLO1     XLON 
 
644             123.20          16:12:42         00354808863TRLO1     XLON 
 
643             123.20          16:12:42         00354808864TRLO1     XLON 
 
534             123.40          16:12:55         00354808885TRLO1     XLON 
 
642             123.40          16:13:02         00354808889TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             123.40          16:13:08         00354808892TRLO1     XLON 
 
87              123.40          16:13:11         00354808896TRLO1     XLON 
 
51              123.20          16:13:11         00354808897TRLO1     XLON 
 
592             123.20          16:13:55         00354809011TRLO1     XLON 
 
244             123.20          16:13:55         00354809012TRLO1     XLON 
 
275             123.40          16:15:47         00354809102TRLO1     XLON 
 
670             123.40          16:15:47         00354809103TRLO1     XLON 
 
32              123.00          16:16:09         00354809146TRLO1     XLON 
 
212             123.00          16:16:39         00354809182TRLO1     XLON 
 
122             123.00          16:16:39         00354809183TRLO1     XLON 
 
276             123.00          16:16:39         00354809184TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  403274 
EQS News ID:  2204064 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2204064&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 25, 2025 12:05 ET (16:05 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
