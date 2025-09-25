Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 25-Sep-2025 / 17:05 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 25 September 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 25 September 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 110,000 Highest price paid per share: 124.60p Lowest price paid per share: 121.40p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 123.3110p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 305,864,609 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (305,864,609) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 123.3110p 110,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 298 124.60 08:05:17 00354685113TRLO1 XLON 314 124.60 08:05:17 00354685114TRLO1 XLON 650 124.00 08:21:04 00354691785TRLO1 XLON 649 124.00 08:21:04 00354691786TRLO1 XLON 625 124.40 09:18:00 00354709469TRLO1 XLON 638 124.20 09:51:45 00354731654TRLO1 XLON 168 124.40 09:51:45 00354731655TRLO1 XLON 598 124.40 09:51:45 00354731656TRLO1 XLON 588 124.20 10:00:17 00354737882TRLO1 XLON 50 124.20 10:00:17 00354737883TRLO1 XLON 541 124.40 10:08:55 00354744827TRLO1 XLON 628 124.20 10:45:07 00354781252TRLO1 XLON 153 124.20 11:10:21 00354793577TRLO1 XLON 658 124.00 12:08:27 00354796229TRLO1 XLON 658 124.00 12:08:27 00354796230TRLO1 XLON 658 124.00 12:08:27 00354796231TRLO1 XLON 658 124.00 12:08:27 00354796232TRLO1 XLON 658 124.00 12:08:27 00354796233TRLO1 XLON 657 124.00 12:08:27 00354796234TRLO1 XLON 10000 124.00 12:08:27 00354796240TRLO1 XLON 1198 123.60 12:08:27 00354796235TRLO1 XLON 160 123.60 12:08:27 00354796236TRLO1 XLON 657 123.60 12:08:27 00354796237TRLO1 XLON 415 123.60 12:08:27 00354796238TRLO1 XLON 651 123.60 12:08:27 00354796239TRLO1 XLON 4011 123.40 12:08:28 00354796241TRLO1 XLON 1743 123.40 12:09:33 00354796259TRLO1 XLON 1800 123.40 12:09:33 00354796260TRLO1 XLON 28 123.40 12:09:33 00354796261TRLO1 XLON 104 123.40 12:09:33 00354796262TRLO1 XLON 3515 123.00 12:09:36 00354796265TRLO1 XLON 3602 123.60 12:10:15 00354796330TRLO1 XLON 175 123.60 12:10:15 00354796331TRLO1 XLON 3087 123.60 12:10:15 00354796332TRLO1 XLON 497 123.60 12:10:15 00354796333TRLO1 XLON 420 123.60 12:10:27 00354796339TRLO1 XLON 18 123.60 12:10:27 00354796340TRLO1 XLON 3262 123.60 12:10:27 00354796341TRLO1 XLON 77 123.60 12:10:27 00354796342TRLO1 XLON 2689 123.40 12:10:43 00354796360TRLO1 XLON 614 123.40 12:19:55 00354796801TRLO1 XLON 650 123.40 12:20:49 00354796891TRLO1 XLON 98 123.40 12:30:07 00354797188TRLO1 XLON 1201 123.40 12:30:07 00354797189TRLO1 XLON 1330 123.40 12:30:08 00354797190TRLO1 XLON 640 123.00 12:30:10 00354797193TRLO1 XLON 634 123.00 12:42:36 00354797644TRLO1 XLON 634 123.00 12:42:36 00354797645TRLO1 XLON 634 123.00 12:42:36 00354797646TRLO1 XLON 549 123.00 12:46:22 00354797764TRLO1 XLON 769 123.00 12:46:22 00354797765TRLO1 XLON 1236 123.00 12:46:25 00354797769TRLO1 XLON 1261 123.00 12:50:37 00354797895TRLO1 XLON 1319 123.00 12:50:40 00354797899TRLO1 XLON 649 123.00 12:52:23 00354797947TRLO1 XLON 648 123.00 12:54:05 00354798012TRLO1 XLON 1 123.00 12:54:05 00354798013TRLO1 XLON 314 123.00 13:19:23 00354798815TRLO1 XLON 59 123.00 13:30:01 00354799108TRLO1 XLON 256 123.00 13:30:01 00354799109TRLO1 XLON 275 123.00 13:30:01 00354799110TRLO1 XLON 39 123.00 13:30:01 00354799111TRLO1 XLON 651 123.00 13:32:00 00354799196TRLO1 XLON 661 123.00 13:32:09 00354799204TRLO1 XLON 654 122.60 13:33:00 00354799231TRLO1 XLON 642 122.40 13:33:05 00354799236TRLO1 XLON 648 122.20 13:34:08 00354799289TRLO1 XLON 560 121.80 13:40:13 00354799465TRLO1 XLON 86 121.80 13:40:13 00354799466TRLO1 XLON

86 121.60 13:53:07 00354799868TRLO1 XLON 560 121.60 13:53:07 00354799869TRLO1 XLON 625 121.60 13:53:15 00354799875TRLO1 XLON 553 121.40 14:17:45 00354800749TRLO1 XLON 452 121.80 14:31:13 00354801673TRLO1 XLON 172 121.80 14:31:13 00354801674TRLO1 XLON 624 121.80 14:41:21 00354802673TRLO1 XLON 1290 122.00 14:41:21 00354802674TRLO1 XLON 464 122.00 14:41:21 00354802675TRLO1 XLON 656 122.00 14:41:26 00354802690TRLO1 XLON 470 122.00 14:41:26 00354802691TRLO1 XLON 91 123.00 14:50:35 00354803383TRLO1 XLON 374 123.00 15:13:30 00354805081TRLO1 XLON 249 123.00 15:13:30 00354805082TRLO1 XLON 626 123.00 15:13:30 00354805085TRLO1 XLON 552 123.00 15:13:56 00354805150TRLO1 XLON 475 123.00 15:22:30 00354805764TRLO1 XLON 627 123.20 15:24:27 00354805949TRLO1 XLON 30 123.40 15:24:27 00354805950TRLO1 XLON 65 123.40 15:24:27 00354805951TRLO1 XLON 88 123.40 15:29:01 00354806131TRLO1 XLON 1924 123.20 15:29:44 00354806148TRLO1 XLON 14631 123.00 15:29:48 00354806155TRLO1 XLON 1169 122.60 15:29:49 00354806157TRLO1 XLON 518 122.60 15:29:49 00354806158TRLO1 XLON 927 123.20 15:44:00 00354806874TRLO1 XLON 644 123.80 15:57:13 00354807821TRLO1 XLON 228 123.80 16:02:55 00354808121TRLO1 XLON 650 123.80 16:12:05 00354808811TRLO1 XLON 652 123.80 16:12:05 00354808812TRLO1 XLON 284 123.60 16:12:38 00354808846TRLO1 XLON 389 123.60 16:12:38 00354808847TRLO1 XLON 672 123.60 16:12:38 00354808848TRLO1 XLON 1586 123.60 16:12:38 00354808849TRLO1 XLON 541 123.60 16:12:38 00354808850TRLO1 XLON 872 123.60 16:12:39 00354808851TRLO1 XLON 641 123.40 16:12:39 00354808852TRLO1 XLON 640 123.40 16:12:39 00354808853TRLO1 XLON 1764 123.40 16:12:39 00354808854TRLO1 XLON 637 123.40 16:12:39 00354808855TRLO1 XLON 644 123.40 16:12:39 00354808856TRLO1 XLON 644 123.20 16:12:42 00354808863TRLO1 XLON 643 123.20 16:12:42 00354808864TRLO1 XLON 534 123.40 16:12:55 00354808885TRLO1 XLON 642 123.40 16:13:02 00354808889TRLO1 XLON 166 123.40 16:13:08 00354808892TRLO1 XLON 87 123.40 16:13:11 00354808896TRLO1 XLON 51 123.20 16:13:11 00354808897TRLO1 XLON 592 123.20 16:13:55 00354809011TRLO1 XLON 244 123.20 16:13:55 00354809012TRLO1 XLON 275 123.40 16:15:47 00354809102TRLO1 XLON 670 123.40 16:15:47 00354809103TRLO1 XLON 32 123.00 16:16:09 00354809146TRLO1 XLON 212 123.00 16:16:39 00354809182TRLO1 XLON 122 123.00 16:16:39 00354809183TRLO1 XLON 276 123.00 16:16:39 00354809184TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

