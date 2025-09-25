Crescent Capital Group LP, one of the leading alternative credit investment firms, announced today that its European Specialty Lending strategy provided unitranche financing to support the majority stake acquisition of Parkman, a Swedish tech-enabled parking operator, by Procuritas, a leading private equity firm operating in the Nordic region.

Founded in 2010, Parkman i Sverige AB specializes in comprehensive parking management solutions, offering a wide array of both technical and operational services. The company serves a diverse property portfolio that includes retail centers, destinations, offices, commercial buildings, and residential areas. Parkman is headquartered in Täby, with regional offices in Gothenburg and Arlanda. In 2024, Parkman reported revenues of 610 million SEK and employed approximately 85 full-time staff along with 50 part-time employees.

"We are pleased to provide this acquisition financing for Parkman, which is well-positioned to capture additional market share by delivering innovative, digital-first parking solutions across Sweden and beyond," said Christine Vanden Beukel, Managing Director and head of Crescent's European Specialty Lending strategy. "We are also excited to partner with Procuritas on this transaction, which represents a new sponsor relationship for us and aligns well with our focus on supporting experienced investors across Europe."

About Crescent Capital Group LP

Crescent is a global credit investment manager with $48 billion of assets under management as of June 30, 2025. For over 30 years, the firm has focused on below investment grade credit through strategies that invest in marketable and privately originated debt securities including senior bank loans, high yield bonds, as well as private senior, unitranche and junior debt securities. Crescent is headquartered in Los Angeles with offices in New York, Boston, Chicago and London with over 230 employees globally. Crescent is a part of SLC Management, the institutional alternatives and traditional asset management business of Sun Life. For more information about Crescent, visit www.crescentcap.com.

About Parkman i Sverige AB

Parkman i Sverige AB is a Swedish company offering complete parking management solutions with a broad spectrum of technical and operational services. The Company serves a diverse set of properties, including retail centers, destinations, offices, other commercial buildings and residential areas. Read more at www.parkman.nu.

About Procuritas

Procuritas was founded in 1986 and has a market leading track record of growing successful companies in the Nordic region. Since its founding, Procuritas advised funds have completed more than 50 platform investments and hundreds of add-on acquisitions, resulting in attractive returns for its investors. The firm's deep experience and operational expertise make it an ideal partner for businesses looking to take a transformational step in their growth journey.

