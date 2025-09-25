Honest Digital Wins Best Large SEO Agency Again at US Search Awards

Honest Digital Continues Its Winning Streak with Three Awards At US Search Awards

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Honest Digital is thrilled to announce another year of victory at the US Search Awards. The US Search Awards, an authority on SEO and PPC success, hosted its annual awards ceremony in the heart of New York City, showcasing the most innovative, forward-thinking, and impactful agencies and their work. In attendance was Parker Evensen, the CEO and founder of Honest Digital, as well as Jamie Rowe and Lucia Chesworth, the company's Operations Manager and Director of SEO.

Parker Evensen, CEO and Founder, Accepting Best Large SEO Agency Award.

Parker Evensen, CEO and Founder at Honest Digital, accepts Best Large SEO Agency Award at the 2025 US Search Awards in New York City.

Honest Digital won three major awards this year, most notably "Best Large SEO Agency." This is one of the most prestigious titles an American SEO agency can earn, and now, Honest Digital has won it two years in a row. They also took home the "Best Local Campaign - SEO" award for the second year straight, along with the "Best Low Budget Campaign - SEO" accolade.

Here's what Parker Evensen, CEO & Founder, had to say:

We've gone from a small team just a few years ago to a 74-person company across 22+ different states, and we're now competing, and winning, on the biggest stage in search marketing.

Our team has been crushing it lately, which is no easy task considering the industry has changed more in the last 12 months than in the last 5 or 10 years combined.

About Our Awards

Best Large SEO Agency: Proves an agency's overall success and commitment to truly outstanding work - From the Judges: "The strategic depth… is directly reflected in ranking wins, traffic surges, and conversion growth… It's also inspiring to see a culture that celebrates its people and earns genuine client satisfaction."

Best Local Campaign - SEO: Demonstrates an agency's ability to adapt and deliver to varying market needs - From the Judges : "An outstanding local SEO campaign that truly impressed us... Their laser-focused strategy, smart on-page tactics, and creative content structure delivered exceptional results on a modest budget."

Best Low Budget Campaign - SEO: Shows an agency can create value, even with tight constraints - From the Judges : "...this campaign is a standout example of doing more with less. The smart use of schema, internal linking, and content tailored for AI Overviews shows deep technical and strategic sophistication."

About Honest Digital

Honest Digital is an automotive SEO agency founded by Parker Evensen in 2019 as a direct answer to the lack of transparency and poor results he saw in the field. All six years have been defined by success and growth. Today, Honest Digital has 74 employees, a 17th-place ranking on Financial Times' 2024 list of fastest growing companies, and many more accolades, all without losing sight of the human side of things.

