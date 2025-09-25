FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has launched the FIA Motorsport Insurance Task Force to tackle rising motor sport insurance costs, drawing on expertise from both its sport and mobility sectors

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), the global governing body for motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations worldwide, has launched a new taskforce initiated by the FIA President and led by the Secretary Generals for Sport and Mobility, to provide clarity on global motor sport insurance policy and the impact of its rising costs.

Leveraging the federation's unique role spanning mobility and motor sport, the FIA Motorsport Insurance Task Force will utilise the expertise of these departments to provide educational resources, global understanding, and cross-governmental engagement to support FIA Member Clubs as they navigate the changing insurance landscape.

The motor sport sector has reported escalating premiums, restricted coverage, and reduced access to insurance that risks the sustainability and growth of motor sport at a global level. Under the direction of FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, co-led by Valerio Iachizzi Secretary General for Sport, and Willem Groenewald Secretary General for Mobility and Sustainability, and with representatives from the FIA Member Clubs and insurance and risk management experts, the committee has been tasked with reviewing this growing issue, utilising the expansive knowledge in this space from the FIA's work in the mobility sector, and delivering clear guidance and practical solutions for Members.

FIA President, Mohammed Ben Sulayem said: "Our Members are at the heart of everything we do at the FIA, delivering outstanding work worldwide in both sport and mobility. As their federation, it is our duty to provide clarity, guidance, and representation in global governance on issues that shape the future of motor sport.

"The FIA is committed to ensuring motor sport and mobility are safe, sustainable, affordable, and accessible, while driving global growth. Rising insurance costs risk limiting opportunities and undermining accessibility across the world. To address this, we must work hand in hand with our Clubs, insurers, and local authorities to deliver solutions that keep our sport safe, fair, and sustainable for all."

Secretary General for Sport, Valerio Iachizzi, said: "Motor sport thrives on opportunity and accessibility. Rising insurance costs present a serious challenge to maintaining this ecosystem, particularly for grassroots competitors and organisers. Working closely with our Clubs, promoters, and insurers, the FIA is determined to safeguard pathways into our sport and ensure that motor sport remains open and achievable for future generations around the world."

Secretary General for Mobility and Sustainability, Willem Groenewald, said: "In mobility, affordability and safety are central to delivering sustainable transport solutions, and these principles are directly relevant to the challenges motor sport is now facing. Our experience in working with governments, regulators, and the insurance sector to protect consumers and keep mobility accessible provides us with valuable expertise that can also benefit our sport."

The task force will:

Examine the scale, scope, and impact of these challenges

Identify the core issues and root causes

Develop metrics and benchmarks to assess the financial and operational implications

Evaluate the potential risk to the future of motor sport if left unaddressed

With the assessment phase now underway, an interim report will be delivered at the FIA Annual General Assemblies in Tashkent, Uzbekistan in December.

