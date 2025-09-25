Anzeige
Sapience Analytics and Trinium AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Enterprises Unlock AI Transformational Value Through Workforce Intelligence and Enterprise-Aligned AI Strategies

MCKINNEY, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Sapience Analytics, the global leader in workforce intelligence, today announced a strategic partnership with Trinium AI, the premier AI transformation advisory firm, to help enterprises plan, implement and scale their AI initiatives for maximum value realization.

This partnership combines Sapience's expertise in workforce intelligence that supports organizational capacity optimization, labor cost optimization, and AI operational analysis, with Trinium's AI readiness enablement and value realization, strategic frameworks, and expansive research across over 1,300 AI use cases and 600+ vendors. Together, the companies will enable organizations to prioritize high-impact AI opportunities, improve AI skills readiness, support governance and security policies, and sustain measurable business value from AI initiatives.

"The SapienceIQ platform provides companies the insights they require to maximize their operational execution, whether they are prioritizing capacity management, workplace location policies, resource cost optimization, AI investment analysis or more," said Sapience Analytics CEO Bradley Killinger. "Trinium's expertise in implementing and scaling AI initiatives complements our mission for helping clients not only prepare for AI but also unlock its full potential by delivering measurable, integrated AI use cases that sustain value."

"For enterprises on their AI journey, we believe the intersection of AI strategy and workforce intelligence is critical to long-term transformation success," said Kyle Spencer, Chairman, Board of Directors, Trinium AI. "Our partnership with Sapience allows us to provide organizations with the data clarity and operational insight needed to prioritize the right use cases, scale adoption, maintain governance and security standards and deliver sustained business value from AI."

The collaboration further strengthens Sapience's AI Telemetry Intelligence offering, which helps enterprise leaders assess AI readiness, prioritize processes, and validate AI investment impact over time. Trinium's AI Readiness and Value Frameworks - encompassing strategy, deployment, governance, and optimization-align closely with Sapience's methodology for workforce-focused AI ROI analysis.

As part of their strategic partnership, Trinium and Sapience are jointly developing solutions that help organizations:

  • Leverage workforce intelligence to build executable AI strategies aligned to enterprise goals;

  • Understand workforce readiness across data, skills, and capacity;

  • Prioritize and implement AI initiatives with measurable ROI, validated by workforce insights;

  • Govern and optimize AI adoption at scale based on performance metrics, tools utilization and capacity expansion.

The companies will also collaborate on research, industry benchmarking, and enterprise enablement programs aimed at helping clients unlock the full value of AI transformation.

About Sapience Analytics

Sapience delivers workforce intelligence that helps enterprises optimize organization effectiveness, enhance productivity, and improve operational performance. With our privacy-first platform, Sapience helps organizations make smarter decisions about workforce allocation, performance management, and cost optimization.

About TriniumAI

TriniumAI is an AI Transformation Advisory firm that helps organizations design, implement, and scale AI initiatives. Leveraging extensive experience and a proprietary research group, Trinium supports the full AI lifecycle-from strategy and readiness to deployment and optimization-ensuring measurable value across every phase.

Contact Information

Don Reisinger
don@d2mediany.com

.

SOURCE: Sapience Analytics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/sapience-analytics-and-trinium-ai-announce-strategic-partnership-1077659

