In mid-September 2025, Geekvape, a global leader in advanced vaping technology, hosted its 10th Anniversary GeekFest at the renowned Bridge Club by the Seine in Paris. The event gathered over 300 partners, industry professionals, and fans to celebrate a decade of innovation and growth.

The highlight of the evening was the unveiling of Geekvape's new Visual Identity (VI), developed in collaboration with Paris-based brand agency Royalties. The bold, sleek, and modern design goes beyond logo and typography to form a comprehensive system of visual storytelling, strengthening global consistency while deepening emotional connections. On stage, Royalties' David Jobin emphasized how the new VI captures Geekvape's adventurous spirit and premium positioning, building a foundation for the future.

Guests also experienced the brand's flagship products, including the much-anticipated Legend 5, Wenax Q2, Peak 2, and Hero 2. Geek Bar introduced its latest innovations the UP10000 and Spark reinforcing its market leadership in Europe. Adding to the excitement, Geekvape proudly showcased its achievement of becoming the first vape brand to reach the summit of Mount Everest, symbolizing durability and ambition, and teased a 10th Anniversary limited-edition Legend 5.

A History Zone presented the brand's journey from 2015 to 2025 with iconic products, logos, and sketches, while interactive experiences such as the Mirror Interaction Zone and the "Hunt GeekVape" Challenge energized the venue and amplified visibility through social media.

More than a celebration, GeekFest Paris was a declaration of intent reaffirming Geekvape's commitment to innovation, creativity, and community. Since its founding in 2015, the brand has expanded into 70+ countries, redefining industry standards with durable, user-focused design. The Paris anniversary marked both a proud reflection of the past and the beginning of an even more ambitious chapter.

