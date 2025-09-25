Shaping the Future of Casino Hospitality: The Stables Innovates With Bepoz

The Stables Casino is redefining guest engagement with the Bepoz fully integrated point-of-sale and loyalty platform, unifying gaming, dining, and retail into a seamless experience. Guests can now earn and redeem rewards across every touchpoint, while operators gain enterprise-wide oversight, advanced reporting, and streamlined service.

MIAMI, OK / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The Stables Casino is elevating the guest experience through its partnership with Bepoz, introducing an integrated point-of-sale platform with powerful built-in loyalty features that reward guests across gaming, dining and entertainment.?

Casino Point of Sale System

Casino POS from Bepoz

In today's competitive casino landscape, guest experience is everything. At The Stables Casino, it's never just about the games - it's about creating memorable moments from the first spin to the last bite. Now, through its new partnership with Bepoz, The Stables Casino is raising the bar for integrated loyalty programs and redefining what guests can expect on every visit.

Dining has become a central part of the modern casino experience. Today's guests want more than just entertainment; they expect high-quality food, seamless service, and recognition across every touchpoint. The Stables Casino recognizes that an exceptional visit extends far beyond the gaming floor. By linking loyalty rewards to both gaming and dining, guests now enjoy a more complete, rewarding experience every time they step onto the property.

Through its collaboration with Bepoz, The Stables has deployed a fully integrated point-of-sale and loyalty platform that enables guests to earn and redeem rewards effortlessly, whether they're at the slots, sitting down for dinner, or grabbing a quick drink. Personalized offers, instant point redemptions, and unified customer data create a consistent, engaging experience across every department. Guests can now use their points to pay for dinner, cocktails, or merchandise instantly

The Stables Casino was looking for a POS that truly fit our needs. Having worked with some of the big names before, what we love about Bepoz, and why we switched, is that it's a fully integrated product that covers everything our casino requires and allows us to deliver an elevated loyalty and customer experience," said Byron Long, General Manager of The Stables. "Many others sell a base model that does little, then charge high prices for every add-on. We've also been impressed by the accessibility of their team. In the past, we were treated as a 'small account' with little support, but with Bepoz that hasn't been the case.

The partnership puts The Stables Casino ahead of the curve, joining a select group of forward-thinking casinos that have successfully merged food and beverage with gaming loyalty. Every transaction becomes a new opportunity to build brand loyalty and deepen guest relationships.

"Our goal at Bepoz is to enable venues like The Stables to deliver integrated, data-driven experiences that keep guests coming back," said Tim Flachman, CEO of Bepoz US. "This is a great example of how technology and hospitality can come together to build connections and create memorable moments."

With this new initiative, The Stables Casino continues its tradition of innovation, ensuring guests will continue to find more opportunities to be welcomed, recognized and rewarded at every turn.

SOURCE: Bepoz

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/shaping-the-future-of-casino-hospitality-the-stables-innovates-wi-1078291