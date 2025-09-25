Sandra Day O'Connor Institute: Civics for Life Community App Launches on Sandra Day O'Connor Day

Focus on multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and community building

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / On this day, September 25, in 1981, Sandra Day O'Connor was sworn in as the first woman to serve on the Supreme Court of the United States. Today, the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute honors that milestone by launching the Civics for Life Community App, a free national platform designed to help Americans strengthen their civic knowledge and connect with civic-minded individuals at their own pace.

Sandra Day O'Connor Institute



The launch comes as the nation prepares to mark its 250th birthday in July 2026, a moment that calls for reflection on America's past and renewal of its civic spirit for the future. The Civics for Life Community App, a new offering of the O'Connor Institute, continues Justice O'Connor's legacy of lifelong learning, civil discourse, and civic engagement by offering tools and resources to empower individuals everywhere.

Justice O'Connor once reminded Americans: "The freedom we enjoy rests on the knowledge, skills, and engagement of our citizens. It is not inherited. It must be learned, earned, and renewed by each generation."

"Justice O'Connor believed that informed citizens are essential to the strength of our nation," said Sarah Suggs, President and CEO of the O'Connor Institute. "With our new Civics for Life Community App, we are making it possible for people of all ages to build civic confidence, engage in respectful dialogue, and apply increased knowledge to everyday life."

About the Civics for Life Community App

The Civics for Life Community App is available on both desktop and mobile devices, offering flexible and accessible opportunities to learn and connect. Users will find:

Self-paced micro-lessons & quizzes - short, dynamic resources that make civic learning simple and approachable.

Real conversations - respectful dialogue that inspires fresh perspectives and builds community bonds.

Practical tools - empowering users to become more engaged citizens in their communities and beyond.

By blending learning with connection, the Civics for Life Community App fosters a space where civic-minded individuals can deepen their understanding of our nation's founding and governmental structure, explore American history, and participate in shaping our civic life.

Join the Civics for Life Community today: CivicsforLife.org/Community

About the Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

Founded in 2009 by Justice Sandra Day O'Connor following her retirement from the U.S. Supreme Court, the nonpartisan nonprofit continues her distinguished legacy and lifetime work to advance American democracy through multigenerational civics education, civil discourse and civic engagement. The vision of the Institute is to create a nation where important policy decisions affecting our future are made through a process of critical analysis of facts and informed participation of all citizens. Learn more at OConnorInstitute.org.

Related Video

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7YpUt9zZlc

SOURCE: Sandra Day O'Connor Institute

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/civics-for-life-community-app-launches-on-sandra-day-oconnor-day-1078292