INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING: ADM Toronto Keynotes Highlight Canada's Manufacturing Landscape

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Advanced Design & Manufacturing (ADM) Toronto 2025, taking place October 21-23 at the Toronto Congress Centre, announces an impressive lineup of speakers addressing critical challenges and opportunities in Canada's manufacturing landscape. Currently, the sector completes 10% of the country's GDP, with over 1.7 million jobs across different verticals.

The three-day event covering six sectors including packaging, automation, plastics, processing, design and EV technology creates an all-in-one event allowing attendees to immerse themselves in an environment curated for collaboration. The keynote slate includes Dennis Darby, President and CEO at Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters (CME); Mona Eghanian, AVP at Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN); Michelle Sangster, Managing Director at Eclipse Automation; and Daniel Tisch Echevarria, President & CEO at Ontario Chamber of Commerce.

In the opening keynote, "Trade Without Borders: Strengthening Canada's Manufacturing Advantage in a Fragmented World," Darby will provide a powerful and pragmatic perspective on how Canadian manufacturers can remain competitive by leveraging international opportunities while removing internal trade barriers. Drawing on insights from CME's national membership and research, he will explore the challenges and opportunities shaping the future of trade for Canada's industrial sector.

The following day, Eghanian will present "Charging Forward: The Future of Ontario's EV Supply Chain," exploring how the province is enabling the full EV value chain: from critical mineral extraction to cell and battery manufacturing, to vehicle assembly and province-wide charging infrastructure. Ontario is attracting global investment through the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), its flagship initiative for the automotive and mobility sector, as well as key policies and programs such as the Critical Minerals Strategy and EV ChargeON, advancing smart mobility and EV technologies.

Sangster has been tapped for "Powering the People: Building a Future-Ready Workforce for Canadian Manufacturing." This keynote kicks off day 3 by spotlighting the human capital strategies that are driving workforce resilience and growth across the industry. From bridging generational gaps to building inclusive career ladders and leadership pipelines, the session has fresh insights, funding opportunities, and proven models for developing a skilled, adaptable and motivated workforce.

Wrapping up the slate is Echevarria, who will present "Navigating Trade Winds: Overcoming Tariff Challenges and Unlocking Global Opportunities for Ontario Manufacturers."In an era marked by shifting trade policies, evolving tariffs and growing geopolitical uncertainty, Ontario's manufacturing sector faces both significant challenges and unprecedented opportunities. The presentation examines the impact of current trade and tariff environments in Ontario's manufacturing industry, highlight strategies to mitigate risk, and identify emerging markets and partnership opportunities. Attendees will gain a clearer understanding of how provincial and federal initiatives, combined with private sector innovation, can strengthen Ontario's global competitiveness.

"ADM Toronto 2025 reflects the future trajectory of Canadian manufacturing-more connected, innovative and self-reliant," said Kayle Kvinge, Event Director, Informa Markets Engineering. "The strategically curated event directly addresses critical industry challenges from navigating complex trade channels, addressing battery safety concerns to building a stronger talent pipeline."

To learn more about Canada's leading manufacturing event, please visit: admtoronto.com/en/home.

About Informa Markets Engineering

Informa Markets Engineering is the leading B2B event producer, publisher, and digital media business for the world's $3-trillion advanced, technology-based manufacturing industry. Our print and electronic products deliver trusted information to the engineering market and leverage our proprietary 1.3-million-name database to connect suppliers with buyers and purchase influencers. We produce more than 50 events and conferences in a dozen countries, connecting manufacturing professionals from around the globe. The Engineering portfolio is organized by Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), the world's leading exhibitions organizer that brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit https://www.informamarkets.com.

Media Contact

Informa Markets Engineering PR

EngineeringPR@informa.com

SOURCE: INFORMA MARKETS - ENGINEERING

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/adm-toronto-keynotes-highlight-canadas-manufacturing-landscape-1078282