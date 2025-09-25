Anzeige
Donnerstag, 25.09.2025
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
25.09.2025 21:02 Uhr
Guishan Elementary School: Taiwan's Baseball Fire Ignites! Guishan Elementary Wins the Taoyuan Cup Baseball

TAOYUAN CITY, TW / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / The 10th Annual Taoyuan Cup Baseball, hosted in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, concluded this week. The competition was fierce, featuring a total of 60 teams from Taiwan and Korea, all demonstrating high-level baseball talent.

Guishan Elementary School's Little League team emerged victorious, claiming the championship title out of 60 competing teams at the 10th Taoyuan Cup Baseball in Taoyuan City, Taiwan. (Photo via MERXWIRE)

Guishan Elementary School, located in Taoyuan City, successfully secured the championship, marking the eighth Taoyuan Cup title in the school's history. Guishan dominated their opponent with a decisive 9-1 victory, fueled by nine hits and capitalizing on eleven walks and hit-by-pitches. This commanding win reaffirms the school's deep-rooted strength in grassroots baseball development.

Guishan's coaching staff will continue to guide these spirited young players, dedicating themselves to the baseball program and ensuring they write more brilliant chapters in the future of Taiwanese baseball.

Guishan Elementary has a proud legacy of cultivating exceptional baseball talent, including professional players such as Wei-En Lin, currently with the Oakland Athletics' Double-A team, Wen-Hui Pan with the Philadelphia Phillies' High-A team, and Hao-Yu Lee with the Detroit Tigers' Triple-A affiliate.

The current generation of Guishan players will use this championship title as a crucial stepping stone toward higher-level competitions. The baseball community eagerly anticipates their continued success!

Guishan Elementary of Taoyuan, Taiwan, powered their way to the championship title by racking up nine hits and scoring nine runs.

Media Contacts:
Guishan Elementary School
Tel: +886-3-3203571
Fox: +886-3-3505753
https://www.kses.tyc.edu.tw/

PR Agency:
MERXWIRE INC.
Ada Huang
pr@merxwire.com
https://merxwire.org

SOURCE: Guishan Elementary School



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/taiwans-baseball-fire-ignites-guishan-elementary-wins-the-taoyuan-cup-baseball-1078345

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
