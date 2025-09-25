A Parent Media Co. Inc.: KidoodleTV Takes the Fright Out of Halloween with a Safe, Curated Playlist

Launching October 1st, Hallowstream offers a hand-picked playlist of fang-tastic favorites, giving families a safe way to get into the spooky spirit!

CALGARY, ALBERTA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / This October, The Safe Streaming service, Kidoodle.TV® is bringing the Halloween spirit home with the launch of Hallowstream, a dedicated seasonal playlist designed just for families. Available all month long, Hallowstream features a curated lineup of Halloween-themed shows, movies, and specials that range from sweet to spooky, all hand-picked with kids and families in mind. Parents can feel confident knowing that every title has been screened and approved by a real human, taking the fright out of unvetted kids' content.

This year's lineup is spook-tacularly stacked with Halloween favorites the whole family will love! Get ready for special holiday content from Monster High, Unicorn Academy, and Sesame Street. The action continues with LEGO DC Super Heroes: Batman Be-Leaguered, while Spookley the Square Pumpkin rounds out the collection, ensuring a perfect pick for every age and fright level.

"Kidoodle.TV is more than just a safe, human-vetted platform - it's where family holiday traditions come to life," said Brenda Bisner, Chief Content Officer. "Our Halloween collection makes screen time simple, fun, and meaningful by giving families a curated mix of thrills, giggles, and memories to share together."

With the rising cost of candy, costumes, and decorations, Kidoodle.TV is one less thing to stress over this season. The service is free - not a trick, just a treat - and designed to reduce barriers and be accessible to families. Free accounts also include access to the Parents Room - a feature that lets families create profiles, set age-based filters, and curate their content experience so kids only see the shows that matter most to them.

From silly scares to make-believe magic, Hallowstream brings families together for a month of giggles, goosebumps, and new Halloween traditions, all in a safe streaming space.

Join the Kidoodle.TV Safe Streaming family, and watch from a connected TV, or download the app on a mobile device or tablet.

ABOUT APMC and Kidoodle.TV

A Parent Media Co. Inc. (APMC) is a media and technology company focused on providing innovative solutions to consumers and brands. APMC is a leader in Safe Streaming delivering an end-to-end solution to brands and platforms with an emphasis on unlocking incremental revenue. Utilizing proprietary streaming and monetization technologies, APMC reaches millions of homes globally through its products including Kidoodle.TV®, Dude Perfect Streaming Service, Glitch+, Victory+ and Safe Exchange. Kidoodle.TV is a Safe Streaming service committed to providing children with a safe alternative to stream their favorite TV shows and movies. Available in over 160 countries and territories on thousands of connected devices, Kidoodle provides peace of mind, with every show* vetted by caring people who are committed to Safe and Free Streaming for Kids. Kidoodle.TV is available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, LG, Samsung, VIDAA-enabled Hisense TVs, Chromecast, Roku, Vizio SmartCast Amazon, Jio, Xfinity X1, Connected TVs, HTML5 Web, and many other streaming media devices, including Miko 3. Kidoodle.TV is certified by the kidSAFE® Seal Program and is the proud recipient of the Mom's Choice Award®, a Stevie® Award, platinum winner of the Best Mobile App Award, and Parents' Picks Award - Best Elementary Products. Visit www.kidoodle.tv to learn more.

