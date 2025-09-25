Oak Brook, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025, Lions International members served more than 410 million people globally, reflecting the unwavering dedication of over 1.4 million Lions and Leos.

"Over the past year, Lions worldwide have once again demonstrated the true power of making a mark," said Fabrício Oliveira, Immediate Past International President of Lions Clubs International and current Chairperson of Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF). "From disaster relief and fighting hunger to advancing vision health and empowering youth, our service has touched millions. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and grateful to every Lion and Leo for their commitment to making a difference."

For more than 100 years, Lions have strengthened communities through service and humanitarian projects. That work is amplified through LCIF, which provided aid to more than 19 million people this year by supporting Lions' local and global efforts.

In 2024-2025 alone, Lions carried out nearly 1.5 million service projects-proving that wherever there is a need, a Lion is ready to serve. Highlights from this year of service include:

Welcoming over 211,000 new members to Lions Clubs International, a three percent growth from the previous year.

Awarding more than 1,800 LCIF grants totaling nearly US$44.5 million, bringing aid to millions in need.

Hosting 94,000 projects to protect the environment and build healthier, more sustainable communities.

Leading 104,000 initiatives to prevent blindness and support people who are blind or visually impaired.

Organizing 238,000 activities to improve food security and access to nutritious meals.

These milestones were celebrated by thousands of Lions and Leos during the 2025 Lions International Convention in Orlando, Florida, where A.P. Singh of Kolkata, India, was elected the 2025-2026 Lions Clubs International President. A businessman and longtime Lion, Singh is dedicated to advancing mental health and well-being while continuing to strengthen lives around the world.

"As we look to the future of service, I am committed to growing our membership-welcoming new voices, energy, and ideas to increase our impact," said Lions International President A.P. Singh. "The world needs Lions now more than ever, and together, we will continue to meet that need."

About Lions International

Lions International represents Lions Clubs International and Lions Clubs International Foundation. Lions take on some of the greatest challenges facing our communities and the world through the service of 1.4 million members in 49,000 clubs and the grant-funding support of our foundation. We improve health and well-being, strengthen communities and support those in need, locally and globally. At Lions International we are serving a world in need. Learn more about who we are and what we do at lionsclubs.org.

