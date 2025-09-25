KPMG: ESG Voices: Incentivizing Long-Term Value Creation

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / KPMG

In this episode, we will hear from Nadine Hönighaus, Global ESG Governance Lead, KPMG International and Partner, KPMG in Germany and Pilar Galán, Partner, Head of Financial Services Legal, KPMG in Spain, and Legal Lead, Global ESG, KPMG International - who will share insights about a recent report launched by KPMG International discussing incentivizing long-term value creation by linking sustainability metrics to board members' pay.

Click here to listen to episode 40 of ESG voices

