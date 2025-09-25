Guelph, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZTEK) (TSXV: ZEN) ("Zentek" or the "Company"), an intellectual property technology development and commercialization company, announces the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 25, 2025. At the Meeting, shareholders voted in favour of all resolutions brought before the Meeting. Details of all resolutions that were voted upon are set out in the management information circular (the "Management Information Circular") dated August 15, 2025 and the supplement to the Management Information Circular (the "Supplement") dated September 10, 2025. The Management Information Circular and Supplement are available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Election of Directors

At the Meeting, based on proxies received, shareholders approved and elected all of the board of director nominees listed in the Supplement. Results of the votes were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld Eric Wallman 19,097,684

97.157% 558,770

2.843% John Snisarenko 19,109,789

97.219% 546,665

2.781% Matt Fontes 14,252,403

72.507% 5,404,051

27.493% Pete Gettinby 14,672,863

74.647% 4,983,591

25.353%

Appointment of Auditors

At the Meeting, based on proxies received, shareholders approved the appointment of the Company's auditors, BDO Canada LLP. The results of the votes were as follows:

Item Votes For Votes Withheld Appointment of BDO Canada LLP

as auditors of the Company 19,095,753

97.147% 560,701

2.853%

Other Item of Business

At the Meeting, based on proxies received and votes calculated by ballot, shareholders approved and confirmed the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan. The results of the votes were as follows:

Item Votes For Votes Against Approval and Confirmation of Omnibus

Long-Term Incentive Plan 17,181,488

87.409% 2,474,966

12.591%

Following the Meeting, the board of directors appointed John Snisarenko as its new Chair.

Eric Wallman, previous Board Chair, commented: "With our CEO transition well underway, I felt this was also the right time for a new perspective in the Chair position. John's extensive experience in commercialization and board leadership brings tremendous value for Zentek as we move into this next stage of our growth. I look forward to serving the Company and it shareholders by continuing to act as Board Secretary and Chair of the Audit and Governance Committees."

John Snisarenko, newly appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors, commented: "I am honoured to assume the role of Board Chair at this pivotal time for Zentek. I look forward to working closely with the Board and management team to collaboratively advance the Company's growth ambitions to unlock value for shareholders."

About Zentek Ltd.

Zentek is an ISO 13485:2016 certified intellectual property technology company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel products seeking to give the Company's commercial partners a competitive advantage by making their products better, safer, and greener.

Zentek's patented technology platform ZenGUARD is shown to have enhanced viral filtration efficiency for surgical masks and HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) systems. Zentek's ZenGUARD production facility is in Guelph, Ontario.

Zentek has a global exclusive license to the Aptamer-based platform technology developed by McMaster University which is being jointly developed Zentek and McMaster for both the diagnostic and therapeutic markets.

