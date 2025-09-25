$25 million investment to meet growing global demand for medical devices and precision components.

Expansion to quadruple manufacturing footprint for high-volume minimally invasive catheters.

Leveraging VR and AI for seamless tech transfers and optimized factory layouts.

Freudenberg Medical, a global contract design and manufacturing (CDMO) partner to the medical device and biopharma industry, has officially inaugurated its second production facility in Costa Rica. The new site represents a $25 million investment to strengthen the company's presence in one of the world's most dynamic MedTech near-shoring hubs.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925820554/en/

Grand Opening of Freudenberg Medical's second operation in Costa Rica. Pictured: Keith Kiernan, Chief Commercial Officer; Robin Blair, Freudenberg Real Estate; Roger Gomez, General Manager Freudenberg Medical Costa Rica; Michael McGee, CEO Freudenberg Medical; Paula Guillen, Supply Chain Manager, Freudenberg Medical

"Costa Rica has become a cornerstone of our global operations over the past decade," said Michael McGee, CEO of Freudenberg Medical. "With this new facility, we are expanding our capability to deliver high-quality, cost-effective medical technology solutions on a large scale, while staying close to our customers and supporting their long-term growth."

The 50,000-square-foot facility is the company's second site in the Coyol Free Zone. It is dedicated to the assembly of high-volume minimally invasive catheters for electrophysiology, vascular and structural heart therapies, and other medical devices that require precision manual assembly.

Three ISO Class 7 cleanrooms are operational from day one, with plans to double the site to 100,000 square feet within the next three years quadrupling Freudenberg Medical's total footprint in Costa Rica. "This new facility underlines Freudenberg Medical's confidence in Costa Rica as an integral part of our global growth strategy," added Róger Gómez, VP and General Manager of Freudenberg Medical Costa Rica. "In the next three years, we will grow our team from 350 to over 900 employees. Committed to diversity and inclusion, we offer equal opportunities to all, while providing meaningful careers in a growing industry that improves lives around the world."

During 2025, the company's existing 30,000-square-foot facility nearby will specialize in primary processing technologies, including precision molding and extrusion of thermoplastics for medical and biopharma applications, while assembly operations will be consolidated at the new site.

"Freudenberg Medical's expansion in Costa Rica strengthens the country's position as a strategic hub both regionally and globally. Today, more than 58,000 people are employed in this industry and exports surpassed USD 8.7 billion in 2024, growing on average 15% annually over the past 15 years. These figures reflect not only the trust that companies like Freudenberg place in our ecosystem, but also the ability of Costa Rican talent to drive complex advanced manufacturing processes with cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence and virtual reality. At CINDE, we remain committed to supporting these investments that consolidate Costa Rica as a strategic partner for innovation and global health," said Marianela Urgellés, Managing Director of CINDE.

Driving seamless tech transfers with VR and AI

The Costa Rica expansion is supported by advanced digital technologies. Freudenberg Medical combines Virtual Reality (VR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enhance operator training, streamline production processes, and enable seamless technology transfers across its global vertically integrated network.

Operators train in immersive VR environments that replicate the exact conditions of the production floor, ensuring standardization in critical processes and consistent quality across all sites. At the same time, AI-powered layout planning is used to model and optimize production flows following lean principles minimizing waste, reducing costs, and involving customers early in the planning of future production lines.

"With VR and AI, we are building the factory of the future here in Costa Rica," added Michael McGee. "This approach not only improves efficiency and standardization when transferring production lines from the US and Ireland, but also strengthens transparency, collaboration, and trust with our customers and ultimately benefits the patients who rely on the therapies our customers provide."

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a trusted strategic CDMO partner to medical device and pharmaceutical companies, committed to delivering high-quality solutions from ideation to market launch and volume production. With over 2,900 associates across 12 global manufacturing sites in key MedTech hubs and proven expertise in materials and technologies, Freudenberg Medical offers an extensive range of vertically integrated capabilities: from minimally invasive solutions including complex catheters, hypotubes, steerable shafts, handles as well as drug and hydrophilic coatings to precision molding, two-shot and micro molding, advanced extrusions, and solutions for smart medical devices. www.freudenbergmedical.com

Freudenberg Medical is part of the Freudenberg Group, a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers, and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and products, specialty chemicals, medical products, batteries and fuel cells. Innovation strength, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The more than 175-year-old company lives by its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and proactive, responsible action. In 2024, the Freudenberg Group employed over 52,100 people in 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of more than €11.9 billion. For more information, please visit www.freudenberg.com

About CINDE

CINDE is Costa Rica's expert and strategic guide for investment, business development, and talent initiatives. With more than 43 years of experience working with multinational companies and serving as a key player in the country's investment ecosystem, CINDE has led dozens of talent development initiatives that contribute to Costa Rica's strong business climate. To date, CINDE has supported the establishment of over 450 multinational companies throughout the country.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250925820554/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Laura Kirstein

Director Marketing and Communications

Freudenberg Medical

laura.kirstein@freudenbergmedical.com

Josué Campos

Marketing Communications Specialist

CINDE

jcampos@cinde.org