Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX: WELL) (OTCQX: WHTCF) (the "Company" or "WELL"), a digital healthcare company focused on positively impacting health outcomes by leveraging technology to empower healthcare practitioners and their patients globally, and its majority-owned subsidiary WELLSTAR Technologies Corp. ("WELLSTAR"), Canada's leading provider of interoperable technology solutions for healthcare providers, are pleased to announce their joint participation at the upcoming 2025 Cantech Investment Conference on Thursday, October 9, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.

WELL will be represented at the conference by its CEO, Hamed Shahbazi, and WELLSTAR will be represented by its CEO, Amir Javidan. Mr. Shahbazi will highlight WELL's capital-efficient growth strategy and the continued momentum across its business, while Mr. Javidan will introduce WELLSTAR to the investment community, showcasing how WELLSTAR's technological capabilities and financial performance. Together, their presentations will underscore the complementary strengths of WELL and WELLSTAR in delivering significant improvements for providers and patients, and long-term value creation for shareholders. Both executives will also participate in scheduled one-on-one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

2025 Cantech Investment Conference

WELL Presentation Time: 1:30 PM EST in Track #1 WELLSTAR Presentation Time: 4:00 PM EST in Track #1 Date: Thursday, October 9, 2025 Location: Arcadian Loft, 8th floor, 401 Bay Street, Toronto, ON Contact: tara@cantechletter.com to register More info: https://www.cantechletter.com/conference/

Hamed Shahbazi, Founder and CEO of WELL commented, " We are pleased to participate in this year's Cantech Investment Conference, where we will discuss WELL's growth and momentum as the largest provider of outpatient services in Canada and highlight WELL's use of WELLSTAR and HEALWELL AI related technologies across our clinic network to reduce administrative burden, increase provider efficiency, and improve patient care. Cantech is a premier forum for technology companies in Canada, and we view it as an excellent opportunity to highlight our progress and build new relationships with the investment community and thought leaders."

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

Per: "Hamed Shahbazi"

Hamed Shahbazi

Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Director

About WELL Health Technologies Corp.

WELL's mission is to tech-enable healthcare providers. We do this by developing the best technologies, services, and support available, which ensures healthcare providers are empowered to positively impact patient outcomes. WELL's comprehensive healthcare and digital platform includes extensive front and back-office management software applications that help physicians run and secure their practices. WELL's solutions enable more than 42,000 healthcare providers between the US and Canada and power the largest owned and operated healthcare ecosystem in Canada with more than 220 clinics supporting primary care, specialized care, and diagnostic services. In the United States, WELL's solutions are focused on specialized markets such as the gastrointestinal market, women's health, primary care, and mental health. WELL is publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "WELL" and on the OTC Exchange under the symbol "WHTCF". To learn more about the Company, please visit: www.well.company.

About WELLSTAR Technologies Corp.

WELLSTAR Technologies supports Canada's healthcare providers with our extensive expertise in healthcare technology, clinic operations, and digital transformation. As part of WELL Health, which operates over 220 healthcare clinics and supports over 42,000 providers across Canada, we bring deep industry knowledge and a proven track record of optimizing clinical workflows, enhancing patient engagement, and streamlining administrative processes. With a comprehensive suite of technology solutions, we have successfully helped thousands of providers adopt and benefit from modern, interoperable technologies that improve patient outcomes and system efficiency. To learn more about WELLSTAR, please visit https://wellstar.health.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268026

SOURCE: Cantech Letter