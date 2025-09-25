Cameron Ashley Building Products CONNECT Nominated for Global Mid-Market B2B eCommerce Site of the Year Award

GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Cameron Ashley Building Products (Cameron Ashley), a leading national distributor of building materials, has been nominated for the Global Mid-Market B2B eCommerce Business of the Year Award, presented by the B2B eCommerce Association.

The award recognizes mid-market manufacturers and distributors that demonstrate excellence in digital transformation, customer experience, and eCommerce innovation. Cameron Ashley earned its nomination for its remarkable growth and innovation through CONNECT, the company's eCommerce platform and mobile app launched in 2021.

"From the start, our goal with CONNECT was to design a digital platform based entirely on improving the Customer Experience," said Donny DeMarie, President and CEO of Cameron Ashley. "This nomination is a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust of our customer partners who provide feedback to us every day. We're proud to be simplifying the way our customers interact with us, and to be recognized as a leader driving digital transformation in our industry."

Digital Transformation Highlights

Sustained Growth: Since launch, CONNECT has scaled from 10,000 SKUs and 5,000 customers to a national "virtual branch" serving customers across more than 70 distribution centers. Thousands of customers now rely on the platform daily for ordering and account management.

Innovation & Strategy: Industry-first features like AI-driven barcode, image, and voice search on the mobile app make ordering from job sites seamless. Integrated loyalty rewards through PLUS Points and one-click checkout provide B2C-style convenience in a B2B environment.

Customer Experience: CONNECT has evolved into a 24/7 self-service hub where customers can research products, pay invoices, manage favorites, and schedule deliveries, saving hours each week and simplifying operations.

Operational Efficiency: Seamless integration with ERP, PIM, and fulfillment systems automate workflows, accelerates payments, and frees sales teams to focus on consultative customer support.

Scalability & Maturity: Each new distribution center and product line plugs directly into CONNECT, ensuring consistent national service. Its rapid mobile rollout and continual enhancements underscore Cameron Ashley's digital agility.

Industry Leadership: Recognized by industry groups and conferences, CONNECT is now seen as a benchmark in B2C digital commerce, setting new expectations for what customers demand from suppliers.

"CONNECT is more than a platform-it's a competitive advantage," continued DeMarie. "It powers our growth strategy, deepens customer relationships, and positions Cameron Ashley as a digital-first leader in building products distribution."

Winners of the 2025 B2B eCommerce Awards will be announced in November.

About Cameron Ashley Building Products, Inc.

Cameron Ashley is a leading wholesale distributor of roofing, insulation, gypsum, siding, and other specialty building products. We deliver a premier portfolio of nationally recognized brands to customers across the lumber and building materials industry.

With more than 70 distribution centers nationwide, we stock large volumes of building products locally and offer flexible, customer-centric delivery options through our F^ST same-day or next-day delivery platforms.

Our relationship-driven approach includes the industry-leading PLUS® Points loyalty program, free merchandising support, as well as exclusive purchasing and show incentives. Customers can shop anytime through either our CONNECT online portal or mobile app, which provide real-time access to product availability, pricing, order history, secure payments, and detailed product specs and warranties.

To learn more, visit cameronashleybp.com.

Contact Information

Sara Eller

VP Marketing

saraeller@cameronashleybp.com

864-281-3687

Courtney Thompson

VP Customer Experience, CONNECT

courtneythompson@cameronashleybp.com

864-281-3389

