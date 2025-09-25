Social-Engineer, LLC: Social-Engineer LLC Repositions for Scale and Customer-Centered Growth

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Social-Engineer LLC, a leader in behavioral security and ethical influence training, announced today a strategic shift in its leadership and operating model to strengthen service delivery, deepen product impact, and build the next chapter of trust-centered innovation.

Founder and CEO Christopher Hadnagy will continue to lead the organization's vision and research, stepping back from daily operations to focus on what he is most passionate about, developing ethical tools and programs that help people and organizations become more resilient and prepared to stop malicious actors.

BISBLOX Partnership and Operational Realignment

To support this transition, Social-Engineer has partnered with BISBLOX LLC, a strategic consulting and operational excellence firm. BISBLOX will provide Arnie Strebe and Michelle Li as fractional Chief Operating Officer and leadership support across daily operations, including human resources, finance and marketing. This new structure ensures internal accountability, operational maturity, and the resilience needed to serve clients with consistency and depth.

BISBLOX brings deep expertise in scaling mission-driven organizations through structured diagnostics, governance frameworks, and actionable implementation support. Known for its six-pillar 'DNA' model, BISBLOX has helped numerous small and mid-size businesses strengthen their financial controls, clarify their value propositions, and prepare for sustainable growth. Their involvement marks a pivotal step toward building a more scalable and professionalized foundation for Social-Engineer and the important field of ethical social engineering.

What This Means for Clients and Partners

While the heart of Social-Engineer's work remains unchanged, its operational foundation has matured significantly. The result is a stronger, more resilient delivery engine, designed to meet the needs of discerning clients who expect consistency, clarity, and measurable impact. Whether returning or engaging for the first time, clients can expect a partnership grounded in professionalism, responsiveness, and structured excellence backed by systems built to scale. These enhancements reflect the company's continued investment in delivering lasting value through every interaction. "Growth requires reflection, and action," say Hadnagy. "This evolution reflects our long-standing commitment to excellence and our belief that how we operate behind the scenes matters just as much as what we deliver. By strengthening our systems and deepening our leadership, we're building the kind of organization that not only meets expectations, but sets new ones - for ourselves and for the industry."

Social-Engineer remains committed to its core values, scientific integrity, operational partnership, and empathy-first design. The company will continue to deliver advanced programs in adversarial simulation, communication under stress, and human behavior training, while investing in new offerings designed to meet the evolving needs of enterprise, education, healthcare, and government clients.

About Social-Engineer LLC

Founded in 2010, Social-Engineer LLC is a behavioral risk and communications training firm specializing in ethical social engineering, red team simulation, and secure influence. Its programs help organizations navigate high-stakes environments by improving trust, alignment, and human readiness.

About BISBLOX LLC

BisBlox, LLC, dba BISBLOX, a Minority-owned, Disabled-Service Veteran led organization, expertly guides organizations through the "Business Blocks" necessary to successfully reach goals. Our purpose is to challenge the status quo, create meaningful impacts, and foster sustainable growth through cutting-edge solutions.

With an executive team with an average of over 20 years of experience in virtually every C-Suite role, and a network of over 300 professionals from every industry and background, BisBlox is recognized as a leader, both innovating and disrupting the current system to provide transformative solutions for our clients and communities.

For media inquiries, contact: media@social-engineer.com

Contact Information

Amanda Marchuck

Marketing Manager

amanda@social-engineer.com



