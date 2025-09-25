Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp. (TSXV: CTV) (OTCQB: CTVFF) ("CleanTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward at the Annual General & Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of the Company's shareholders held on September 25, 2025, as described in the Company's information circular dated August 15, 2025 (the "Circular"), were approved. A summary of the results is set out below:

Number of Directors: set the number of directors at three (3).

Election of Directors: the nominees listed in the Circular were all elected as Directors until the next annual general meeting of the shareholders.

Approved the appointment of Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants as the auditors of the Company and authorizing the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to Mao & Ying LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants.

Approved the amended and restated incentive plan of the Company to permit the issuance of restricted share units, as more particularly described in the Information Circular dated August 15, 2025.

Approved the following amendments to the Articles of the Company, as more particularly described in the Circular:

Former Articles Amended Articles Alterations of the Company's authorized share structure may be carried out by special resolution. Alterations of the Company's authorized share structure may be carried out by ordinary resolution or a resolution of the Directors. Special rights and restrictions of any class or series of shares may be implemented, varied, or deleted by special resolution. Special rights and restrictions of any class or series of shares may be implemented, varied, or deleted by ordinary resolution or by a resolution of the Directors. The name of the Company may be changed by special resolution. The name of the Company may be changed by ordinary resolution or by a resolution of the Directors. Any alterations to the Articles of the Company may be made by special resolution where the BCBCA does not specify the necessary kind of resolution for such alteration. Any alterations to the Articles of the Company may be made by ordinary resolution or by a resolution of the Directors where the BCBCA does not specify the necessary kind of resolution for such alteration.

Approved an amendment to the Articles of the Company to provide for the advance notice of any Director nomination, as more particularly described in the Circular.

Approved, as a disinterested shareholder resolution, an upsize of the Shares for Services program, as more particularly described in the Circular.

Approved, as a disinterested shareholder resolution, amendments to outstanding options issued to insiders to amend the exercise price of 8,230,000 options previously ranging from $0.10 to $0.20 to $0.06, as more particularly described in the Circular.

The Company also announces that its board of directors has approved the grant of incentive stock options (the "Options") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants to acquire an aggregate of 880,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.195. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan (the "Plan") and are subject to the terms of the Plan, the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX-V. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term expiring September 25, 2030. The Options will vest at 12.5% per quarter for the first two years following the grant date starting on December 25, 2025.

About CleanTech Vanadium Mining Corp.

CleanTech is a mining company focused on critical mineral resources in the USA. The Company has an option to acquire 8,150 acres of mineral rights with historic Fluorspar resources across multiple projects in the Illinois-Kentucky Fluorspar District. CleanTech also owns a 100% interest in the Gibellini Vanadium Mine Project in Nevada.

Further information on CleanTech can be found at www.cleantechvanadium.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"John Lee"

CEO and Director

