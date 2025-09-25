Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Deborah Rosati, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Women Get On Board Inc. ("WGOB" or the "Company") and Angela Holowaychuk, Managing Director, Operations and Strategy, Alliance Advisors, joined Lara Donaldson, President and Chief Executive Officer of TSX Trust, TMX Group, to close the market and celebrate the Company's 10th anniversary in 2025.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9AeOrc9Dego

Women Get On Board Inc. is a social-purpose company celebrating ten years of advancing women's representation on boards. WGOB is dedicated to supporting the next generation of women corporate directors through its mission to connect, promote, and empower women to serve on corporate boards with confidence and courage. WGOB amplifies the voices of women leaders, board members, and professionals across Canada through education, mentorship, and allyship. Their philosophy, known as The Power of Three, states that one woman in the boardroom is a token, two is a presence, and three is a voice.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268049

SOURCE: Toronto Stock Exchange