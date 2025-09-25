Eldorado, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Sol Systems today announced completion of the company's largest project to date - the 342MW-dc Eldorado Solar project in southeast Illinois - built in partnership with Nextracker, the supplier of advanced solar tracking systems utilizing predominantly U.S. steel, and SOLV Energy, the U.S.-based construction contractor for the project.





Eldorado community leaders join Yuri Horwitz, CEO of Sol Systems, to cut the ribbon on the 342 MW Eldorado Solar Project in Saline County, IL.



The operation of this project also launches long-term partnerships with the American Farmland Trust (AFT) to pair utility-scale solar with row-crop agriculture (Kernza®), developed by Kansas-based non-profit The Land Institute, and a long-term community benefits program with funding commitments made to Eldorado High School, Food Works of Southern Illinois, and several other local community organizations that advance Sol's mission to bring economic and environmental benefits to the communities within which it works.

"Developing energy infrastructure with impact is our north star," said Yuri Horwitz, CEO of Sol Systems. "Eldorado shows what that vision looks like in practice: delivering reliable clean power, forging durable community partnerships, and now proving that agrivoltaics can move from concept to crops. From day one, Nextracker and SOLV leaned in to help us make this innovation real. Together, we're building a replicable model for how utility-scale solar, agriculture, and education don't just coexist - they thrive side by side."

"Mutually beneficial partnerships with solar developers can help provide farmers the tools they need to protect their land, soil, and livelihoods," said Alan Bailey, Midwest Solar Specialist, American Farmland Trust. "By pairing perennial grains like Kernza© with clean power, Eldorado demonstrates how agrivoltaics can enhance farm viability while meeting America's energy needs- data that our partnership will document and share so others can follow."

"Nextracker is incredibly appreciative to be supporting Sol Systems, SOLV, and American Farmland Trust on this innovative project demonstrating how solar and agriculture can thrive together at scale," said Dan Shugar, CEO, Nextracker. "With substantial acreage of Kernza being cultivated between the tracker rows, this project is a win-win for clean energy and the agricultural community. Sol Systems and Nextracker have been collaborating on AgriPV for almost a decade, and we're excited about the potential for future projects that incorporate crop cultivation and ranching. Most of our supply chain for this project is U.S.-based, using clean American steel and domestically produced components that enabled the project to be constructed with faster lead times while creating local economic benefits."





CEO of Nextracker, Dan Shugar, signs a Nextracker tracker display at the ribbon cutting of the Eldorado Solar Project in Saline County, IL.

"Our long-term vision is to build power infrastructure that delivers enduring value for our customers, the land, and the communities we serve," said Kevin Deters, Chief Operating Officer, SOLV Energy. "Eldorado combines high-performance technology with environmental and agricultural benefits that will continue to grow alongside the project for years to come."

"This project exemplifies how private partners and local institutions can deliver lasting quality-of-life value to our community," said Jan Rash, Finance Commissioner for the City of Eldorado, and President of Saline County Chamber of Commerce. "It brings jobs, a tax base, and an innovation story our community can be proud of for years to come."

"This partnership is more than funding, it's a catalyst for real-world learning and student opportunity. By creating hands-on experiences and micro-jobs, we're preparing our students for college, careers, and beyond, while continuing to drive the Vision 2030 mission at Eldorado High School," said Cody Cusic - Interim Superintendent and High School Principal, Eldorado Community Unit School District #4. "From energy to ecology to agriculture, Eldorado's next generation will learn from - and contribute to - this project for years to come."

The partnership with AFT, first announced in early 2025, creates a research-driven agrivoltaics program that will plant Kernza®, a perennial grain, beneath a portion of the solar project - among the first efforts to pursue row-crop agrivoltaics at this scale in the United States. The funding commitments to local community organizations build on previous community impact programs established through the Power Purchase and Community Investment Agreement, first established in 2020 between Sol Systems and Microsoft.

Nextracker's high-performance tracking systems and SOLV's construction expertise will underpin long-term reliability and field adaptability for agronomic trials. Building on findings from Sol Systems' prior collaborations with the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and AFT, the agrivoltaics program in Eldorado is designed to:

Establish pollinator habitat at scale to support biodiversity and crop productivity;

Improve soil health with native and perennial plantings and adaptive management; and

Test row-crop performance under panels, beginning with Kernza® planting in Fall 2025.





Sol Systems celebrates the ribbon cutting of the Eldorado Solar Project in Saline County, IL.

From the outset, Sol Systems worked with Saline County leadership and Eldorado CUSD to align on community priorities, including workforce opportunities, STEM education engagement, and local economic benefits. The community organizations involved in the solar project include: Eldorado High School, University of Illinois Extension - Saline County 4-H, Food Works of Southern Illinois, Prairie Rivers Network, Faith in Place, and the Southern Illinois Community Foundation. These programs were unveiled at a ribbon-cutting ceremony today in Eldorado, where local leaders, educators, farmers, and industry partners joined to celebrate the project's operational start and the next phase of community-centered implementation.

About Sol Systems

Sol Systems is an Independent Power Producer (IPP) committed to building, owning, and managing clean energy infrastructure that benefits local communities. With over 7 GW of projects across 38 states, Sol integrates energy storage and grid resiliency solutions to deliver reliable, sustainable power to Fortune 500 companies, municipalities, utilities, and schools. Through strategic partnerships and community reinvestment, Sol ensures clean energy development drives long-term economic and environmental benefits. Founded in 2008 and led by its founder, Sol Systems is dedicated to shaping an energy future we can all believe in.

About American Farmland Trust

American Farmland Trust is the only national organization that takes a holistic approach to agriculture, focusing on the land itself, the agricultural practices used on that land, and the farmers and ranchers who do the work. AFT launched the conservation agriculture movement and continues to raise public awareness through our No Farms, No Food® message. Since our founding in 1980, AFT has helped permanently protect over 8 million acres of agricultural lands, advanced environmentally sound farming practices on millions of additional acres, and supported thousands of farm families.

About Nextracker

Nextracker innovates and delivers a leading solar power technology platform with integrated tracker, electrical solutions, and yield management and control systems for utility-scale and distributed generation projects. Our advanced technology enables solar power plants to follow the sun's movement across the sky and optimize performance. With systems operating in more than 40 countries worldwide, Nextracker offers innovative solutions that accelerate solar power plant construction, increase energy output, and enhance long-term reliability. For more information, visit Nextracker.

About SOLV Energy

SOLV Energy is a leading provider of infrastructure services to the power industry, including engineering, procurement, construction, testing, commissioning, operations, maintenance and repowering. Since 2008, we have built more than 500 power plants, representing 20 GW of generating capacity. SOLV Energy also provides operations and maintenance (O&M) services to 142 operating power plants, representing over 17 GW of generating capacity. In addition to EPC and O&M for utility-scale power plants and related T&D infrastructure, we offer large-scale repair, emergency response and repowering services and install end-to-end SCADA and network infrastructure solutions to maximize project performance and energy availability.

About Saline County Chamber of Commerce

The Saline County Chamber supports economic development and quality-of-life initiatives that strengthen communities across Southern Illinois.

About Eldorado Community Unit School District

Eldorado CUSD 4 serves students and families in Eldorado, Illinois, advancing academics, workforce readiness, and community partnerships.

