Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center has announced the expansion of its provider team with the addition of facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Lisa Grunebaum. This development reflects the practice's ongoing strategy to broaden its range of services and further enhance access to comprehensive dermatologic and aesthetic care in Scottsdale and the surrounding communities.

Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center has developed into a trusted practice by offering a wide range of dermatologic services, from medical and surgical treatments to cosmetic procedures. The decision to bring a facial plastic surgeon onto the team reflects the practice's strategy of building a collaborative environment where patients have access to multiple services in one setting. This expansion ensures that patients benefit from greater continuity of care and an even broader range of treatment options.

The appointment of Dr. Grunebaum represents an important milestone in the practice's long-term growth plan. As demand for both dermatology and aesthetic procedures continues to rise in Arizona, Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center has made strategic investments in recruiting new providers to support patient access. The addition of a facial plastic surgeon marks the next step in that progression, positioning the practice to deliver both dermatologic and surgical services within the same facility.

For the practice, this expansion strengthens its ability to address patient needs with a team-based approach. With dermatologists, physician assistants, nurse practitioners, and now a facial plastic surgeon on staff, the practice can collaboratively provide safe, evidence-based treatments tailored to each individual. This integration enhances patient convenience while also reinforcing the practice's commitment to high-quality, patient-centered care.

Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center views this announcement as part of a broader commitment to the Scottsdale community. By expanding its provider team, the practice not only broadens its services but also reinforces its dedication to making advanced dermatologic and aesthetic care accessible to more patients. Looking ahead, the team remains focused on growth that directly benefits the patient experience, whether through reduced wait times, expanded appointment availability, or continued investment in advanced treatment options.

About Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center

Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center is a dermatology practice headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. The practice provides medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services to patients in Scottsdale and the surrounding communities. Clear Dermatology & Aesthetics Center is committed to delivering evidence-based care in a professional clinical setting.

