Swiss Company's Opening Cementing Tulsa as Drone Capital of the World

Swiss-based company, WindShape, Inc., has planted roots at Skyway Range, a drone testing facility located just minutes from downtown Tulsa on the Osage Nation Reservation. To celebrate the grand opening of its first U.S. facility, WindShape hosted a ribbon-cutting, inviting the public to tour the state-of-the-art indoor drone simulation lab.

Attracted by a partnership between Osage LLC and Tulsa Innovation Labs, WindShape will now offer innovative research and testing of unmanned systems, like drones, not currently available anywhere else in the nation, in the 20,000 square foot facility at Skyway Range.

This milestone signals Tulsa's emergence as a global hub for drone innovation, attracting international investment and high-skill innovators to the region. By anchoring advanced testing capabilities at Skyway Range, Tulsa is solidifying its role in shaping the future of unmanned flight and the broader tech industry.

"Opening this facility in Tulsa reflects a strategic choice. Oklahoma is building one of the nation's most advanced environments for autonomous flight," said WindShape CEO Guillaume Catry. "By combining wind and weather simulation with the region's strong UAS ecosystem, we are proud to help companies test drones safely, speed certification, and create high-skill jobs for the future of aerospace."

WindShape's primary mission is to foster the expansion of the commercial drone industry by providing essential data that improves safety within the National Airspace System. The company plans to change the way drone technology is tested and implemented, using real-world weather simulations and modeling.

With WindShape's advanced indoor testing capabilities, drone companies worldwide can now bring their technology to Tulsa to test in a controlled environment that can accurately simulate wind, rain, snow, and freezing temperatures-all indoors. This milestone further underscores Tulsa's momentum toward becoming the Drone Capital of the World.

"Bringing WindShape to Skyway Range underscores our commitment to building an environment where innovators thrive," said Jennifer Hankins, Managing Director of Tulsa Innovation Labs. "By setting a clear vision and executing it, we've created a nationally unique hub that will shape the future of drone technology."

Going beyond a ribbon-cutting, Oklahoma changemakers toured the cutting-edge facility, and leaders, including the CEO of Oklahoma Commerce, shared remarks in celebration of the milestone development in the region's UAS economy.

About WindShape

WindShape is a Swiss-based technology company pioneering advanced drone testing solutions with its unique wind and weather simulation systems. By recreating real-world conditions in controlled environments, WindShape enables safe, precise, and repeatable testing for industries from aerospace to defense.

About Skyway Range

Skyway Range is the Osage Nation's premier aerospace industrial park and drone port located in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Operated by Osage LLC, the facility provides advanced testing, training, and certification capabilities for unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and emerging advanced air mobility technologies. With dedicated range operations, safety oversight, and industry partnerships, Skyway Range serves as a hub for innovation, business attraction, and workforce development in the rapidly growing aviation economy.

About Tulsa Innovation Labs

Tulsa Innovation Labs fuels economic opportunity in our region through innovation -- by connecting resources, ideas, and people. We bring unique partners together to identify opportunities in our community and design solutions, like programs that train the next generation of our workforce, attract and develop new businesses, and support industry needs as they transition to an innovation-driven future. Learn more about Tulsa Innovation Labs at www.tulsainnovationlabs.com.

About Osage LLC

Osage LLC is a wholly owned company of the Osage Nation, a federally recognized Native American tribal government headquartered in Pawhuska, Oklahoma. As the Osage Nation's business enterprise, Osage LLC manages a diverse portfolio spanning agriculture, real estate, technology, and aerospace. Osage LLC is proud of its heritage, poised for the future, and driven to deliver prosperity for our people and partners. Our mission is to enhance the economic well-being of the Osage Nation, create sustainable growth, and provide increased employment opportunities for Osage citizens today and for generations to come.

