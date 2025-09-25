Cantech announces the speaker lineup for the 2025 Cantech Investment Conference, bringing together industry leaders and investment professionals who will share insights on AI, capital markets, and the top investment trends shaping Canada's tech sector.

Vancouver, British Columbia and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - Cantech Letter (the "Company" or "Cantech"), a Canadian online publication of technology focused news, analysis, and insights, is pleased to announce the speaker lineup at its 2025 Cantech Investment Conference, taking place on Thursday, October 9, 2025, at the Arcadian Loft in Toronto, ON. The conference brings together Canada's leading technology companies, emerging startups, and members of the investment community, providing a key forum for discussion on sector trends, growth strategies, and market opportunities.

This year's conference will feature three engaging panel discussions, each moderated by a distinguished industry expert and featuring top analysts, fund managers, and executives from leading Canadian tech companies. The panels will provide insights into the latest trends, challenges, and opportunities within the tech sector, offering valuable insights for investors and participants alike.

Featured Panels and Speakers at the 2025 Cantech Investment Conference:

"BUY, SELL, HOLD": Analyst Top Picks - moderated by Pardeep Sangha, President of Angad Capital, this panel features some of the top technology equity analysts in the country including Rob Goff, Ventum Financial; Gianluca Tucci, Haywood Securities; and Doug Taylor, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets.

"AI Investment Opportunities" - this panel will be moderated by Brady Fletcher, President of Roth Capital, and will examine how investors and innovators are approaching the rapidly evolving artificial intelligence sector. Featuring Daniel Rosenberg, Equity Analyst at Paradigm Capital; Bill Burnham, Founder and Managing Partner of Inductive Capital, and Dr. Alexander Dobranowski, President of HEALWELL AI, a healthcare AI and data science company, the discussion will highlight emerging opportunities, investment themes, and the transformative impact of AI across industries.

"Buyside Top Picks" - moderated by Martin Toner, Equity Analyst at ATB Financial, this panel brings together prominent Canadian fund managers Jeffrey Tory of Pembroke Management and David Fawcett of Epic Capital, to discuss current trends and top investment picks in the technology sector.

These panels bring together some of the most respected voices in Canada's investment community, from leading equity analysts to seasoned fund managers and executives. The 2025 Cantech Investment Conference will once again provide an invaluable forum for discussing the future of Canadian technology and uncovering the investment opportunities that lie ahead.

Cantech is also pleased to announce the finalists for the 2024-2025 Cantech Letter Awards. These awards, based on the results of a panel of anonymous Canadian sell-side analysts, celebrate the companies and leaders who have made outstanding contributions to the country's technology sector. The finalists reflect the best of Canadian innovation and achievement, and the winners will be honoured at the closing reception following the conference.

Finalists for the 2024-25 Cantech Letter Awards:

TSX Tech Stock of the Year

Celestica (TSX: CLS)

VitalHub (TSX: VHI)

TSX Tech Executive of the Year

Tobias Lütke, Shopify (TSX: SHOP)

Hamed Shahbazi, WELL Health Technologies (TSX: WELL)

TSX-Venture Tech Stock of the Year

Topicus (TSXV: TOI)

Kraken Robotics (TSX: PNG)

TSX-Venture Tech Executive of the Year

Robin Van Poelje, Topicus (TSXV: TOI)

David Nyland, Lumine Group (TSXV: LMN)

To attend the Cantech Investment Conference, please contact Tara Whittet at tara@cantechletter.com or visit www.cantechletter.com/conference for more information.

This year's Cantech Investment Conference is sponsored by:

Title Sponsors : TMX, Angad Capital

: TMX, Angad Capital Platinum Sponsors : Cozen O' Connor, Winning Media

: Cozen O' Connor, Winning Media Gold sponsors : ATB Capital Markets, Beacon, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, Roth Canada, Ventum Financial

: ATB Capital Markets, Beacon, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets, Haywood Securities, Paradigm Capital, Roth Canada, Ventum Financial Silver Sponsors : Atrium Research, Newsfile, Origin Merchant Partners

About Cantech Letter

For fifteen years, Cantech Letter, has been committed to the innovation sectors in the Canadian public markets. Cantech Letter gathers research from Canada's leading investment banks to provide individual investors with timely, expert voices in the technology and diversified industries sectors.

For more information, visit: www.cantechletter.com.

About Angad Capital

Angad Capital is a Vancouver based Capital Markets Advisory and Investor Relations Firm. Angad Capital was founded by Pardeep Sangha in 2019 after a successful career as a technology sector analyst focused on small cap technology companies trading on the TSX and TSX-Venture exchanges. Pardeep has over 20+ years of investing and advising experience with private and public tech companies. Angad Capital offers specialized capital markets advisory services tailored for early-stage technology companies.

