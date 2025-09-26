CFO Janice Delcid and Epique Realty Win Most Innovative Finalists in Three Categories for the 2025 Stevie Awards for Women in Business

Women Around the World To Be Recognized at Event in New York

HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 25, 2025 / Epique Realty is proud to announce it has won three finalist nominations in the 22nd annual Stevie® Awards for Women in Business. Co-Founder and CFO Janice Delcid is a finalist for Most Innovative Woman of the Year - Technology, while Epique Realty is a finalist for both Most Innovative Company of the Year and Achievement in Tech Innovation.

The Stevie® Awards for Women in Business are the world's premier business awards, honoring the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, and the organizations they run. Finalists were selected from over 1,500 entries from 48 nations.

"Now in its 22nd year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business attracted an exceptional range of nominations," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards. " We are continually inspired by how meaningful it is for women to receive a Stevie Award and the lasting impact it can have on their careers and organizations. We extend our congratulations to all of this year's Finalists and look forward to announcing the final award placements on November 10."

Janice's influence begins with the personal way she marshals thousands of agents. For Janice, leadership is not about top-down directives; it's about connection. She views every agent as an extension of her own family, a belief she puts into action through personal attention and a commitment to lifetime mentorship.

Beyond the numbers, her influence has transformed the company's social impact. She was instrumental in launching key philanthropic initiatives, including a national drive to deliver 10,000 backpacks to children in need and the creation of NEMO, an agent-led disaster relief team. Through these achievements, Janice has proven that a CFO's role can be redefined to build not just a profitable company, but a compassionate and thriving community.

The three finalist nominations are a powerful acknowledgment of Epique's transformative impact on the real estate industry.

"I am deeply honored to be named a finalist among such inspiring women," said Janice Delcid, Co-Founder and CFO. "This recognition is a reflection of the entire Epique family and our shared mission to lead with compassion and innovation. We are proving every day that a financial strategy rooted in generosity is the most powerful way to build a thriving, supportive community.

"These nominations validate the tireless work of our incredible team," said Christopher Miller, Co-Founder and COO. "Being recognized for both our company's innovation and our technological achievements is a testament to the holistic, agent-first ecosystem we've built. It's a win for every person who contributes to the Epique movement."

"To be recognized by the Stevie Awards in three distinct categories is a humbling affirmation of our core vision," said Joshua Miller, Co-Founder and CEO. "Janice is a phenomenal leader whose innovative spirit is the cornerstone of our culture. This honor, combined with the company-wide nominations, confirms that our agent-first model is more than just a different way of doing business; it is a better way. We're not just building a brokerage; we're building the future."

Epique Realty's achievements are profoundly unique because its innovation is holistic with integrated technology solutions across all systems. While competitors may offer a single new app or a slightly better commission split, Epique has reinvented the entire brokerage value proposition. Its model is a synergistic ecosystem where free, leading-edge AI technology, a generous financial structure, and compassionate culture all work together to fuel agent success. This stands in stark contrast to the traditional industry model, which profits by charging agents for tools, training, and support. Epique innovates by doing the exact opposite.

The significance of this approach is validated by objective, industry-leading metrics. In its first year of eligibility, Epique debuted on the prestigious T3sixty Mega 1000, ranking #23 nationwide by agent count and #31 by transaction sides and #52 by Sales Volume ($4.29 Billion). This is not just growth; it's a market disruption. While many legacy firms struggled, Epique's innovative model allowed it to scale at a historic rate. This performance proves that Epique's approach is not just a novel idea but an extraordinarily successful and scalable force that is setting a new, formidable benchmark for growth, agent productivity,

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie placements will be announced at a gala event in New York City on November 10. View the full list of winners here: Stevie Awards for Women in Business www.StevieAwards.com/Women.

To learn more about the: Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

About Epique Realty

Shaping the future of housing, Epique Realty is one of the fastest-growing real estate brokers. Epique now operates in all fifty states with over 4,000 agents and global expansion underway. Its revolutionary agent-first model provides unheard of free extensive benefits with award-winning AI and a culture of radical generosity. By questioning industry norms and putting agents at the center of its universe, Epique is transforming and defining the future of real estate.BeEpique

Barbara Simpson | PR and Communications

281-773-7842 | Barbara@EpiqueRealty.com

https://www.instagram.com/epiquerealty/

https://www.facebook.com/epiquerealty

https://www.linkedin.com/company/epique-realty/mycompany/

https://www.youtube.com/@epiquerealty

SOURCE: Epique Realty

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/cfo-janice-delcid-and-epique-realty-win-most-innovative-finalists-in-three-categories-f-1078466