Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 25, 2025) - International Datacasting Corporation ("IDC"), a subsidiary of Novra Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF) ("Novra"), announced today it has received a new contract and development agreement from a leading SATCOM prime contractor to upgrade and modernize the management and control software used in a longstanding U.S. government communications platform.

This platform, deployed by multiple agencies for mission-critical applications, relies on Novra receivers to provide highly reliable and secure satellite connectivity. The management and control software was originally developed for Novra's proven workhorse, the S300 satellite receiver-which remains a trusted and widely deployed solution-and is now being evolved and expanded to also support the powerful, next-generation S401 receiver.

In addition to this development contract, valued at more than $275 thousand, Novra also anticipates additional orders for its S401 receivers over the next several years as various government programs continue upgrading their networks with more powerful and even more reliable technology.



Rodney Allan, President of Novra Group, commented, "We have a long history of supporting our customers with migration paths that extend product lifecycles and protect technology investments. This project is an excellent example of our commitment to delivering continuity and value, especially as technology requirements inevitably evolve."

Novra Group is known for supplying secure satellite broadcast solutions for government and defense customers, including the S401 and MAP Pro Data GBS receivers, IP encapsulators, and Cyphercast (FIPS 140) Encryption. In addition, IDC provides ongoing support with software services for DoD STIG implementations, NESSUS-based vulnerability remediation, and custom software development to ensure secure and mission-ready operation.This award underscores Novra Group's ongoing role as a trusted provider for multiple government agencies.

As the communications and broadcast industries continue to evolve, Novra Group remains a leader in secure and reliable distribution of mission-critical data. From advanced IP encapsulation and encryption to rugged, flexible receivers designed to withstand demanding operational environments, Novra Group solutions deliver proven performance for government, defense, and broadcast customers worldwide.

About Novra and International Datacasting:

Part of the Novra Group (TSXV: NVI) (OTCQB: NVRVF), International Datacasting Corporation (IDC) is a global provider of products, systems, and services for multimedia content distribution. The Novra Group includes Novra Technologies, IDC, and Wegener Communications, with applications spanning broadcast radio and video, digital cinema, digital signage, as well as secure data communications. For more information visit: datacast.com.

