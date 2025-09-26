Julian Braithwaite, President CEO of IARD, said: "The new UN Political Declaration marks an important moment in global health. While we have seen progress in reducing the harmful use of alcohol, challenges remain, and action must be accelerated. As a science-based organisation with official NGO status at the UN, IARD is committed to supporting governments, civil society, and the WHO in implementing solutions that focus on harmful consumption. Through a whole-of-society approach, we can build on the progress already made and contribute to the shared goal of reducing harmful drinking and improving public health by 2030."

Note to Editors:

About IARD:

The International Alliance for Responsible Drinking (IARD), is a science-based, not-for-profit organisation with official NGO status at the United Nations, dedicated to reducing harmful drinking and promoting understanding of responsible drinking. We are supported by beer, wine, and spirits producers, from leading global companies to small craft brewers, who have come together for a common purpose: to be part of the solution in combating harmful drinking. Founded in 2015 to advance this shared mission, IARD partners with the public sector, civil society, and private stakeholders. www.iard.org.

