Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
26.09.2025 00:48 Uhr
CLO Virtual Fashion: CLO Launches Marvelous Designer for Linux, Expanding Support for Professional Pipelines

NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CLO Virtual Fashion, a global leader in digital garment simulation and the creator of Marvelous Designer, today announced the release of Marvelous Designer for Linux, with support for Rocky Linux 9, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9, and equivalent distributions.

Designed with an emphasis on stability and simulation accuracy, the Linux release for Marvelous Designer delivers a smooth user experience and seamless integration into professional 3D workflows. It also includes a Python API, enabling users to write and run scripts directly within Marvelous Designer, batch import and export files, adjust simulation parameters, and more.

"We're excited to release Marvelous Designer for Linux to support many of our large VFX and game studio clients with complex pipelines primarily operating in Linux environments." said Sean Jeon, CTO at CLO Virtual Fashion. "With a native Linux version, Marvelous Designer can now connect more naturally with existing Linux-based creation tools, opening up broader possibilities for automation across the production process."

A free trial of Marvelous Designer for Linux, complete with all of the features of the standard release, is available here https://www.marvelousdesigner.com/pricing/trial/form

For more information, including full technical specifications and licensing options, visit the official Marvelous Designer website or email sales@marvelousdesigner.com.

About CLO Virtual Fashion:

CLO Virtual Fashion is the creator of Marvelous Designer, the Academy Award-winning 3D garment simulation software used and trusted by animators, game development studios, and VFX artists. With over two decades of research and development in accurate garment simulation, CLO Virtual Fashion's mission is to empower users at every step of the garment journey. In addition to 3D garment design software, CLO Virtual Fashion's products include CLO 3D (a leading 3D fashion design software), CLO-SET (a digital collaboration platform), CONNECT (a digital fashion hub and marketplace), and consumer-facing solutions such as e-commerce virtual fittings. CLO's interconnected and ever-growing product ecosystem is built to power the future of everything related to garments.


Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ImTbgQFxEdQ
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782509/image_5025469_69398949.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/clo-launches-marvelous-designer-for-linux-expanding-support-for-professional-pipelines-302567712.html

