Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 928335 | ISIN: KR7033780008 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KT&G CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.09.2025 03:06 Uhr
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KT&G Corporation: KT&G dispatches employee volunteer team to Kazakhstan to assist areas affected by wildfire

- Sends team to help areas affected by 2023 wildfires, planted 1,000 Saplings for Forest Restoration

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G stated on the 26th that an employee volunteer team visited Kazakhstan to assist wildfire recovery in affected regions.

KT&G, in collaboration with the Asian Forest Cooperation Organization (AFoCO) and the local government, has launched a three-year forest restoration initiative to rehabilitate 100 hectares of land in Abai Region, Kazakhstan. This project is part of broader efforts to restore the 60,000 hectares of forest damaged by large-scale wildfires in 2023 and will continue through 2027.

As part of this initiative, KT&G organized a volunteer program comprising 18 employees from both Korea and local offices. From September 21 to 26, the volunteers planted 1,000 saplings in fire-damaged areas, supporting the ongoing recovery of the forest ecosystem.

A KT&G spokesperson stated that "Beyond simple restoration, we aim to establish a foundation for long-term regeneration through collaboration and capacity building with the local community. As a responsible global corporate citizen, the company will continue to engage in social responsibility initiatives to support communities in need at home and abroad."

KT&G has been actively participating in forest protection in Korea, nurturing a "forest of imagination" in Daegwallyeong Area of Gangwon-do in 2021, in Bonghwa-gun of Gyeongsangbuk-do in 2023, and Uljin-gun of Gyeongsangbuk-do in 2024. Furthermore, KT&G signed a memorandum with the international organization AFoCO last year, and is making efforts to preserve ecosystems and respond to climate change in countries like Kazakhstan and Indonesia.

KT&G employee volunteer team in Kazakhstan.

KT&G employee volunteer team in Kazakhstan, participating in tree-planting activities.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781797/Photo1__KT_G_employee_volunteer_in_Kazakhstan.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2781798/Photo2__KT_G_employee_volunteer_in_Kazakhstan.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316472/KT_G_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ktg-dispatches-employee-volunteer-team-to-kazakhstan-to-assist-areas-affected-by-wildfire-302567760.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.