Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 26.09.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Geheime Börsenchance: Ist das die bedeutendste Kupferentdeckung Kanadas?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
26.09.2025 05:18 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Xinhua Silk Road: Jing'an launches new promotional video to show its charm

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The English version of the new promotional video for Jing'an District of Shanghai, titled "A Better You, A Better Jing'an", has been officially released.

The film presents authentic scenes, touching stories and innovative expressions, guiding audiences through the streets and alleys of Jing'an to experience the pulse of an international metropolis, the warmth of local life, the depth of a century-old culture and the imagination of future technologies.

As an exceptional urban district of Shanghai, Jing'an seeks to grow together with its residents and visitors, constantly renewing itself for a better future.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/347695.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2782686/40110235_1758792755_transv.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-jingan-launches-new-promotional-video-to-show-its-charm-302567866.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.