HONG KONG, Sept 26, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - On 25 September, Chery Automobile Co., Ltd. ('Chery Auto', stock code: 9973.HK), a globally recognized passenger vehicle company, was officially listed on the Main Board of HKEX. The listing marks a key milestone in the company's globalization strategy and further strengthens its presence in the capital markets, providing a powerful impetus for its sustainable growth in the future.



Continuously Expanding Brand and Product Matrix, Driving Steady Sales Growth



It is reported that Chery Auto is a globally renowned passenger vehicle company. Since its founding in 1997, the Company has consistently adhered to the principles of leading industrial innovation and engaging in the global market. It is committed to providing high quality passenger vehicles to users worldwide, with a product portfolio covering both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and new energy vehicles (NEVs), catering to the distinct and evolving needs and preferences of customers in both domestic and overseas markets.



In terms of brand and product matrix, Chery Auto has carefully developed five major brands, namely CHERY, JETOUR, EXEED, iCAR, and LUXEED. Each of these brands presents a distinct positioning, modality style and aesthetic experience to capture the significant growth potentials across market segments.



Among them, CHERY, as the Company's signature brand, is primarily positioned as a first-rated car brand of safety, comfort and quality for the mass market and family use. JETOUR is dedicated to serving customers who are passionate about family travel and outdoor leisure. The EXEED brand targets customers who value performance and elegance, and provides them with a smooth and sophisticated travel experience through exquisite craftsmanship and exceptional quality. iCAR targets tech-savvy and freedom-seeking Generation Z customers, delivering cutting-edge, intelligent, and engaging mobility experiences. LUXEED caters to users who pursue intelligent features, high performance, and innovation. By leading with innovation and offering technology-driven driving experiences, it fulfills their desire for and aspiration toward advanced technology.



Benefiting from a diverse product portfolio and precise market positioning, Chery Auto has achieved sustained sales growth. In 2024, there were eight models with an average monthly sales of over 10,000 units, namely Tiggo 8, Tiggo 7, JETOUR Traveler, Tiggo 5X, JETOUR X70, Arrizo 8, OMODA 5 and LUXEED R7, covering both sedan and SUV models.



Actively Embracing the New Energy Transition Opportunities with Outstanding Performance Growth



While consolidating its existing product advantages, Chery Auto proactively seizes the opportunities presented by the global automotive industry's transition to new energy, and rapidly launches high-end new energy brands and models, driving the upward expansion of its new energy brand portfolio.



Since 2023, Chery Auto has successfully launched iCAR and LUXEED, on top of EXEED, a high-end product series under EXLANTIX, and Fulwin and Shan Hai, two NEV product series under the CHERY and the JETOUR brand, respectively. These brands and product series cover A-class to C-class models with powertrain types including battery electric vehicles (BEVs), plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) and REEVs. According to Frost & Sullivan, Chery Auto's NEV sales increased by 267.4% in 2024 compared to 2023, ranking No. 1 among the top 20 passenger vehicle companies globally and further enhancing its brand value.



Leveraging its expanding brand portfolio and technologically advanced, high performance products series, Chery Auto has experienced rapid growth in both revenue and net profit. Its revenue increased from RMB92,618 million in 2022 to RMB269,897 million in 2024, representing a CAGR of 70.7%. The net profit increased from RMB5,806 million in 2022 to RMB14,334 million in 2024, representing a CAGR of 57.1%. In the first quarter of 2025, the company reported revenue of RMB68,223 million, representing a year-on-year increase of 24.2%, and net profit of RMB4,726 million, surging 90.9% year on year.



In the medium to long term, the global automotive industry is poised for continued expansion, driven by the increase of the global penetration rate of NEVs, iterative advancements in intelligent technology, and growing demand from emerging markets. As a leading Chinese automotive brand, Chery Auto is accelerating the development of a business ecosystem characterized by both high growth potential and strong risk resilience. This strategy is underpinned by its dual-powertrain (ICEs and NEVs) business model and in-house R&D capabilities across the entire value chain. The listing in Hong Kong is expected to draw greater investor attention to Chery Auto's growth potential and competitive advantages, thereby embarking on a journey of investment value discovery for the company.







