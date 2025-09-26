Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - September 26, 2025) - LBank Labs hosted the vibrant 1001 Festival Seoul at RAUM Art Center in Gangnam, Seoul, during KBW 2025, drawing over 3,000 Web3 enthusiasts, partners, industry leaders, and 100+ global KOLs worldwide. Generating over 100 million impressions and covered by 30+ top-tier media outlets, the event cemented its place as one of 2025's most dynamic Web3 gatherings.

The festival brought together numerous top ecosystem partners and community supporters. Co-organized by AliCloud, with epic partners Zetachain, Tencent Cloud, and edeXa and supporting partners such as SNZ, JDY Cloud, METASTONE, NEO, ΧΡIΝΝΕTWORK, AILiquid, SkyDAO, MultiBank, Slowmist, Dora and HyperX. It also attracted Meme powerhouses including SHIB, BABYDOGE, WIF, DOG, Brett, Turbo, MEW, Sundog, DJ Dog, and Cocoro as well as leading ecosystem leaders Avalanche, Sonic, Polygon, Kaspa, Manta Network, XDC Network, ICP, Dabl Club, and KEF. The festival provided global Web3 users with an interactive and innovative experience, further strengthening community vitality and cohesion.

During the event, RAUM Art Center was transformed into a "Future Playground" blending creativity and energy. Giant screens and dynamic lighting created an immersive stage as Korean hip-hop stars Gray and LOCO delivered electrifying performances, with fans cheering and waving light sticks, merging cultural vitality with Web3 enthusiasm. The interactive zone featured classic Korean games like Ddakji, Jegichagi, Tuho, and Dalgona, where attendees collected stamps, redeemed exclusive merchandise, and joined a grand prize draw amid the lively atmosphere.

The excitement extended beyond the venue, spreading across X, Instagram, and Telegram. Participants shared interactive moments and performance highlights in real time, with topics quickly gaining traction and being reshared, amplifying the festive atmosphere globally. The seamless online-offline integration made 1001 Festival Seoul more than a gathering-it became a cross-cultural global event.

"1001 Festival Seoul is a milestone that highlights how culture and community can accelerate Web3 adoption," said Czhang, Head of LBank Labs. "As we wrap up this celebration, we look forward to building on this momentum - creating more cross-cultural, highly interactive experiences, and forging stronger global partnerships that will shape the future of the Web3 ecosystem."

Beyond a gathering, 1001 Festival Seoul sparked a dialogue between crypto innovation and mainstream culture, forging authentic connections and injecting new possibilities into Web3's future. Building on its success hosting the "Global Blockchain Forum", as well as "AI in the Skyline" at Consensus Hong Kong and sponsoring Bitcoin 2025, LBank Labs remains dedicated to advancing the global Web3 ecosystem through community-focused, cross-cultural initiatives.

About LBank Labs

LBank Labs is a global Web3 venture capital firm with over $100 million in assets under management, focused on early-stage investments across compliant blockchain infrastructure, regulated DeFi applications, AI integration, and institutional-grade decentralized solutions. Its portfolio includes leading projects and funds that are helping develop the next generation of regulatory-aligned, scalable digital technologies.

