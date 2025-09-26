Dragonpass Launches Landmark Loyalty Index as $1Bn Travel Benefits Platform Hits 40M Customers

Dragonpass powers Visa, Mastercard and Revolut loyalty products alongside 37 of the world's largest banks

Exclusive new data: 45% of UK consumers say loyalty rewards don't fit their lifestyle, as Dragonpass reveals the emotional "Loyalty Languages" driving modern brand engagement

The UK-hubbed platform now serves over 40 million customers in 100+ countries, working with 37 of the world's 50 largest banks

Global travel is rebounding: IATA forecasts 5.2 billion passengers in 2025, with airlines surpassing $1 trillion in revenues

LONDON, Sept. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dragonpass, the world's leading travel benefits platform, today launches its first-of-its-kind Loyalty Index, setting out the emotional and practical factors that build, break, and bind customer engagement.

The launch comes as Dragonpass passes a major growth milestone: scaling from a lounge-access provider into a $1 billion global loyalty platform, powering Visa Airport Companion, Mastercard Travel Pass, Revolut lounge access and Investec inTransit.

With over 40 million members worldwide and partnerships spanning 37 of the top 50 global banks, Dragonpass has become the silent powerhouse behind financial loyalty, redefining how banks deliver value at the intersection of travel, lifestyle, and financial services.

Loyalty Expectations vs. Reality

Dragonpass' Loyalty Index shows that loyalty remains a critical driver of value for brands, but consumer patience is limited:

45% (23.72M) say rewards don't meet their lifestyle needs

82% (43.51M) are frustrated by unclear or confusing offerings

19% (9.99M) begin considering switching after just two years

30% (14.27M) say loyalty becomes more important during financial instability

External research reinforces the picture:

70% of UK loyalty programmes lack a clear point of difference (Antavo, 2024), well above the global average of 53%

76% of UK consumers saw no change in loyalty pricing in the past year (Competition and Markets Authority, 2024)

Together, the findings confirm a crowded and fatigued loyalty market - one where generic schemes no longer cut through.

The Five Loyalty Languages

Dragonpass identifies five "Loyalty Languages" that decode how loyalty is felt, formed, and sustained:

Trust - 37% (19.85M): Reliability, privacy, family tradition

- 37% (19.85M): Reliability, privacy, family tradition Rewards - 31% (16.93M): Tangible perks, discounts, day-to-day value

- 31% (16.93M): Tangible perks, discounts, day-to-day value Simplicity - 20% (11.09M): Frictionless, hassle-free experiences

- 20% (11.09M): Frictionless, hassle-free experiences Recognition - 7% (3.82M): Personal acknowledgement and connection

- 7% (3.82M): Personal acknowledgement and connection Exclusivity - 5% (2.49M): VIP access and priority treatment

Together, Trust and Rewards account for nearly 70% of UK consumers, showing that emotional security and practical value remain the bedrock of loyalty.

The Global Loyalty Backbone

Dragonpass' growth story demonstrates the power of banking partnerships in scaling loyalty worldwide:

Silent distribution model: users see their bank or card brand, not Dragonpass

Technology over branding: investment in APIs, SDKs, and localisation tools instead of consumer marketing

Innovation at scale: world's largest provider of aggregated Fast Track lanes, plus services in dining, eSIM and wellbeing

20-year startup mindset: revenue-led, partnership-first growth without heavy VC dilution

Andrew Harrison-Chinn, CMO at Dragonpass, said:

"Loyalty is no longer transactional - it's deeply emotional. Our Loyalty Index reveals the languages consumers truly respond to, from trust and recognition to simplicity and rewards. For Dragonpass, success has come not from chasing headlines but from powering the world's most trusted banks and brands. We've built on technology, not branding, and focused relentlessly on what travellers actually want. That's how you scale quietly to $1 billion - and why the next chapter of loyalty will be defined by emotional intelligence, not just points."

