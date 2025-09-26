Anzeige
Freitag, 26.09.2025
WKN: A0MSH6 | ISIN: CH0029850754
Addex Therapeutics to Report 2025 Half-year and Second Quarter Financial Results on September 30, 2025 and Host Conference Call on October 1, 2025

Geneva, Switzerland, September 26, 2025- Addex Therapeutics (SIX/NASDAQ: ADXN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders, today announced that it will report its Half-Year and Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on September 30, 2025 and host a conference call to discuss the results on October 1, 2025. Tim Dyer, CEO and Mikhail Kalinichev, Head of Translational Science, will provide a business update and review of the Addex product pipeline during a teleconference and webcast for investors, analysts and media at 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT) on October 1, 2025.

Title: Addex Therapeutics Reports Half-Year 2025 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update
Date: October 1, 2025
Time: 16:00 CEST (15:00 BST / 10:00 EDT / 07:00 PDT)

Joining the Conference Call:

  1. Participants are required to register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial-in numbers, and a unique Personal PIN.

  2. In the 10 minutes prior to the call's start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the e-mail received at the point of registering. Participants may also use the call me feature instead of dialing the nearest dial in number.

Webcast registration URL:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vh6nhzwt

Conference call registration URL:

https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI403a5726888046a6a0645698cc9fdaec

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing a portfolio of novel small molecule allosteric modulators for neurological disorders. Addex's lead drug candidate, dipraglurant

Contacts:

Tim Dyer
Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: +41 22 884 15 55
PR@addextherapeutics.com (mailto:PR@addextherapeutics.com)		 Mike Sinclair
Partner, Halsin Partners
+44 (0)7968 022075
msinclair@halsin.com (mailto:msinclair@halsin.com)

Addex Forward Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements about the intended use of proceeds of the offering. The words "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "project," "potential," "continue," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any forward-looking statements in this press release, are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and important factors that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, including, without limitation, uncertainties related to market conditions. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Addex Therapeutics' Annual Report on Form 20-F, prospectus and other filings that Addex Therapeutics may make with the SEC in the future. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Addex Therapeutics' views only as of the date hereof and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Addex Therapeutics explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.


